Panama's Regional Airports Registered More Than 750 Thousand Passengers In 2024

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Tocumen International Airport SA reported that the regional airports it manages, including Enrique Malek (David), Panama Pacifico and Scarlett Martinez (Rio Hato), served a total of 758,275 during 2024, reflecting a growth of 1.89% compared to the previous year.

The Domestic Terminal of Tocumen Airport, which connects with local flights to and from David (Chiriquí) through Copa Airlines, registered 213,580 travelers, representing an increase of 6.16% compared to 2023.

According to data from Tocumen's Vice Presidency of Planning and Strategy, regional airports carried out 26,154 landing and takeoff operations, an increase of 8.31% compared to the previous year.

José Ruiz Blanco, General Manager of Tocumen SA, highlighted that these results are a sign of the confidence that passengers and airlines have in the airport network, underlining the importance of continuing to strengthen regional connectivity and improving the experience of travelers.

The increase in numbers also reflects a boom in interest from international tourists in Panama, which continues to diversify its offer for all types of tourism, from ecological and adventure to business and leisure. Airlines operating in regional airports include Wingo (Colombia), Aeroregional (Ecuador), Copa Airlines, Air Panama, Sunwing Airlines and Air Transat.

