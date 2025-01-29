Panama National Assembly Insists On The Creation Of New Districts

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) During the previous administration (2019-2024), the creation of new districts at the national level generated strong questions towards the deputies, who were accused of promoting these territorial divisions in a context of increasing public spending.

The National Assembly's Committee on Indigenous Affairs approved the creation of a subcommittee charged with analyzing the bill presented by Deputy Flor Brenes Medina, which proposes the creation of two new districts in the Guna Yala region: Gardi, separated from Narganá, and Uggubseni, separated from Ailigandí. In her explanatory statement, the deputy indicates that the initiative arises in response to population growth and the need to improve the distribution of resources and services in the region.

The subcommittee will be tasked with evaluating the scope and viability of the project before it is submitted for debate in the legislative plenary session. During the previous administration (2019-2024), the creation of new districts at the national level generated strong questions towards the deputies, who were accused of promoting these territorial divisions in a context of increasing public spending. Critics of the process have argued that, beyond responding to population or development needs, the proliferation of districts is linked to the allocation of millions of dollars that local authorities receive through municipalities and communal councils.