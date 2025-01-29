Sky Force Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 6: Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya's Military Drama Fails To Retain Ground

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Sky Force Worldwide Collection Day 6: The military drama featuring Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya in lead roles has failed to retain ground in its first week. The movie has collected an estimated ₹80.75 crore (India net). Sky Force's Worldwide Box Office Collection stands at ₹96.75 crore after day 6 earnings.

Sky Force started its box office run on a strong note. Its release was coincided with the Republic Day celebrations on January 26. Check the detailed box office of the military drama.

Sky Force Box Office Collection Day 6

Sky Force earned only ₹2.39 crores on Wednesday (Day 6), January 29, as per industry tracker Sacnilk's early estimates. Day 6's earnings are the lowest as compared to how much Sky Force minted during the first few days after its release.

"Sky Force" opened at ₹15.30 crore on Friday, January 24 and went on to collect ₹26.30 crore at the box office on Saturday.

While giving an update on Sky Force's box office collection Maddock Films said that the movie collected ₹81.4 crore in four days.

“Powered by immense love & support, Sky Force continues to strike a chord with audiences across the country! Book your tickets now,” Maddock Films wrote along with a poster, which mentioned that the two-day collection of the movie.

Sky Force Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 6

The movie earned an estimated ₹96.75 crore so far, according to Sacnilk. Its overseas collection stands at ₹7 crore. Its India gross collection stands at ₹89.75 crore and India (net) collection at ₹80.96 crore.