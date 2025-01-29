FLYHOUSE APPOINTS FORMER U.S. AMBASSADOR NOAH MAMET TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Noah B. Mamet

FlyHouse Names Former U.S. Ambassador Noah Mamet to Board, Expanding Global Reach.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- FlyHouse , a leader in private aviation, is pleased to announce the appointment of former U.S. Ambassador to Argentina, Noah B. Mamet , to its Board of Directors. With extensive experience in global business, diplomacy, and affairs, Mamet will play a key role in expanding FlyHouse's international presence and strengthening strategic relationships.Noah brings a wealth of experience from his time as U.S. Ambassador to Argentina, where he built strong international relationships and led multi-national initiatives. As an entrepreneur at heart, Noah has successfully scaled businesses, including serving as a Government Affairs consultant for SpaceX, and knows what it takes to drive growth, making him a key addition to expanding FlyHouse's reach and continuing its global growth.“We're thrilled to welcome Noah Mamet to the FlyHouse Board,” said Jack E. Lambert, Jr. , Chief Executive Officer of FlyHouse.“Noah's global business expertise and ability to build meaningful connections will be key to taking FlyHouse to the next level and expanding our reach worldwide.”As a member of the Board of Directors, Noah will be instrumental in strengthening FlyHouse's international partnerships, connecting with new partners, and helping guide the company's global strategy. FlyHouse remains committed to providing an exceptional, customer-first private aviation experience, and with Noah's leadership, the company will expand that vision to international markets.“I'm excited to join the FlyHouse team as a Board Member,” said Ambassador Mamet.“FlyHouse is, without question, the most innovative company in private aviation today. I look forward to helping the company grow exponentially, both in the U.S. and internationally, as we expand our reach to clients and partners around the globe.”FlyHouse is redefining the private aviation experience by making luxury travel more accessible, seamless, and efficient. With Ambassador Noah B. Mamet on the Board, the company is positioned for even greater growth and success in the year ahead.ABOUT FLYHOUSEFlyHouse is one of the fastest-growing private aircraft management companies in business aviation, with an intense focus on safety, service, and transparency. Headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ, the company operates a fleet of aircraft including Gulfstream IVs, Vs, 550s, Gulfstream 200s, and Hawker 850XPs. FlyHouse holds an ARG/US Platinum rating, worldwide certifications, and has over 800 aircraft on its platform. FlyHouse prides itself on a company culture that emphasizes a team-based approach to deliver best-in-class customer and aircraft owner service. For more information, please visit

