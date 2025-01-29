Polyvance Announces Exclusive Distribution Partnership With Autotality

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

RAINSVILLE , AL, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Polyvance, the world leader in plastic repair products, is pleased to announce a new partnership with Autotality, headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia. Autotality will serve as the exclusive distributor of Polyvance's Professional Nitrogen Plastic Welders in the Southeast United States.This strategic alliance aims to enhance the availability and support of Polyvance's innovative plastic welding throughout the region. Autotality's extensive network, commitment to quality, and word-class customer service make them an ideal partner to represent Polyvance's innovative products.Kurt Lammon, CEO of Polyvance, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership stating: "We are thrilled to join forces with Autotality and bring our Professional Nitrogen Plastic Welders to a broader audience in the Southeast. Their dedication to excellence aligns perfectly with our mission to provide the best plastic repair solutions throughout the industry.""This partnership with Autotality marks a pivotal moment for Polyvance. Together, we are poised to drive significant growth and deliver unparalleled value to our customers,” remarked John Pennycuff, Polyvance's newly appointed Chief Revenue Officer.To learn more about Autotality, visit .About Polyvance:Polyvance is the world leader in the manufacturing of plastic repair products and the pioneer of plastic repair technologies within the auto collision industry. Inspired by those origins, Polyvance continues extending the reach of plastic repair through its innovative products that include plastic welders, plastic welding rods, a full suite of refinishing products, and world-class education that is second to none. For more information about Polyvance and its products, please visit .

