NSCAF STATEMENT: President Trump Signs Executive Order Expanding K-12 School Choice During Fifteenth-Annual National School Choice Week

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

WASHINGTON, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- President Donald J. today signed an executive order, "Expanding Educational Freedom and Opportunity for Families," broadening K–12 school choice options for students in military families and Bureau of Indian Education schools. The executive order, which coincides with the fifteenth-annual commemoration of the nonpartisan National School Choice Week, also encourages agencies to prioritize funding opportunities for states, school districts, and providers that offer expanded options for families.

Andrew Campanella, the CEO of the National School Choice Awareness Foundation––the 501(c)(3) nonprofit that hosts National School Choice Week––issued the following statement:

"All children deserve an effective education and the chance to pursue their dreams. But today in America, and during this fifteenth annual celebration of National School Choice Week, too many kids are struggling. Families need, want, and deserve access to the broadest possible portfolio of K–12 education options for their children––from traditional public schools to public charter schools, public magnet schools, private schools, online learning, homeschooling, and microschooling.

Throughout this National School Choice Week, millions of Americans have worked together to raise awareness of the need for and benefits of opportunity in K–12 education.

We are grateful that, today, the President of the United States took decisive steps to expand learning options for students in military families and for kids who attend Bureau of Indian Education schools. The president's executive order, 'Expanding Educational Freedom and Opportunity for Families,' also encourages federal agencies to broaden funding opportunities for states and districts. This executive order respects the federal government's limited role in education and school choice, thus allowing states to continue to innovate.

With these new opportunities taking effect in the 2025-2026 school year, we look forward to continuing the work of raising awareness about the educational options parents have for their children."

The National School Choice Awareness Foundation (NSCAF) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. NSCAF and its sister organization, the 501(c)(3) National School Choice Resource Center (NSCRC), raise awareness of K–12 school choice and helps families discover and navigate the education options available for their children through three charitable programs: National School Choice Week, Navigate School Choice, and Conoce tus Opciones Escolares. NSCAF does not advocate for or oppose legislation at any level of government and is steadfastly nonpartisan and nonpolitical.

SOURCE National School Choice Week

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED