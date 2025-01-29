Indian Envoy: Indian-Kuwaiti Relations Are Historical, Time-Tested

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 29 (KUNA) -- Ambassador of the Republic of India in Kuwait Dr. Adarsh Swaika stated Wednesday that the Indian-Kuwaiti relations are historical and time-tested, commending the Kuwaiti leadership's backing all efforts to strengthen them.

"I express gratitude to the Amir of the State of Kuwait Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, and His Highness the Prime Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad for their patronage and support for a strong India-Kuwait partnership," Ambassador Swaika said in his speech during a ceremony held by the embassy to celebrate the 76th Republic Day of India.

The ceremony was attended by Kuwait's Minister of Electricity and Water Dr. Mahmoud Bushehri and some heads of diplomatic missions and dignitaries.

He argued that the historic and successful visit of the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, to Kuwait in December 2024 has opened a new chapter in our bilateral relations with Kuwait.

The Indian diplomat deeply appreciated His Highness the Amir of Kuwait, for conferring the highest national award in Kuwait, the order of Mubarak Al-Kabeer, on the Prime Minister of India.

One of the most substantive outcomes of the visit was elevating our bilateral relations with Kuwait to a Strategic Partnership. Another significant outcome was the signing of the MoU on Defense Cooperation, he said.

He boosted that bilateral trade and investment ties continue to grow, with India being one of Kuwait's top trading partners.

Many Indian companies are executing infrastructure projects in Kuwait, and many Indian products and services are available there, he unveiled.

On the other hand, many Kuwaiti businesses are deeply entrenched in the Indian business ecosystem, he added.

He noted that the number of Indians who live call Kuwait their second home has crossed 1 million now.

These numbers speak of the warmth and cordiality of our relations, said the Indian envoy.

He concluded that India looks forward to greater engagement with Kuwait, both at the Government and people-to-people level, in the coming times.

He voiced his confidence that India-GCC relations will be strengthened under Kuwait's GCC Presidency. (end)

