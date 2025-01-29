Moi Undersec. Affirms Kuwait's Backing To Arab Security Cooperation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Jan 29 (KUNA) -- Undersecretary of the of Interior Salem Nawaf Al-Ahmad on Wednesday emphasized Kuwait's support for all Arab Security efforts and initiatives.

Sheikh Salem made this remark during participation in the meeting of the board of Trustees of Prince Naif Award for Arab Security, held today at the Saudi capital Riyadh, in efforts to strengthen cooperation and honor the groundbreaking initiatives in the field of security, the Ministry of Interior said in a press statement.

He stressed that the award is a main driver for encouraging innovation in this domain.

Saudi Minister of Interior and Chairman of the Award's Board of Trustees, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud had received members of the commission and reviewed the reports of the General Secretariat of the Award. (end)

