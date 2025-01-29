Egypt Pres.: Palestinian State, Guarantee For Regional Stability

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Jan 29 (KUNA) - Egyptian President Abdelfattah Al-Sisi stated Wednesday establishing an independent Palestinian state along the borders of June 4, 1967, represents the most important guarantee for achieving sustainable stability in the region.

President Al-Sisi said this during a phone call with Spanish Prime Pedro Sanchez, according to a statement by the Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy.

The Egyptian leader hailed the Spanish position in support of the Palestinian cause and reviewed Egypt's humanitarian aid efforts into the Gaza Strip to alleviate the people's humanitarian tragedy.

The Spanish prime minister praised Egypt's fundamental role in reaching a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip.

Prime Minister Sanchez was keen to listen to the President's views regarding the implementation of the agreement, which contributes to stopping the bloodshed and restoring calm to the region.

The call also touched on the situation in Lebanon, Syria, Sudan and Libya. The two sides discussed ways to restore regional stability and protect peoples from the crises that are sweeping the region.

The two leaders also confirmed the momentum bilateral relations have gained, and the need to continue strengthening ties across various fields, especially the economic, commercial and investment fields. (end)

aff







MENAFN29012025000071011013ID1109145935