Jamaica – India To Engage In Foreign Office Consultation

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) By E. Hartman Reckord

KINGSTON, Jamaica, (JIS) – Jamaica and India are to engage in an upcoming Foreign Office Consultation (FOC), aimed at strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries. A date for the meeting will be announced.

The last FOC took place in 2017 in New Delhi, India, where discussions covered a range of topics, including and economic relations as well as technical and development cooperation.

High Commissioner of India to Jamaica, His Excellency Mayank Joshi, announced the 75th India Republic Day celebration, held on January 26 at India House, 2 East King's House Road in Kingston.

Activities included the unfurling of the National Flag of India and cultural performances. The High Commissioner said that a high-level delegation from India is expected to arrive in Jamaica to organise and participate in the meeting.

“This is a very important meeting. The last meeting was held in 2017. We are able to now move forward and have this meeting and I look forward to all of you being there to support us,” the High Commissioner highlighted opportunities for collaboration between Jamaica and India in several sectors, including solar energy projects; agriculture; information technology (IT); and science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education exchanges.

High Commissioner Joshi noted that several companies have established businesses across Latin America, particularly in the fields of agriculture, energy, IT and pharmaceuticals, and are well-positioned to explore potential ventures in Jamaica.

In addition, he said that India recently dispatched some 60 tons of emergency medical equipment, generators, disaster relief infrastructure and other items to Jamaica, as a part of the India-Jamaica partnership in global initiatives.

“There are also medical supplies, and these are expected to reach Jamaica in February,” Commissioner Joshi commended the Indian community and friends of India for their contribution to improving bilateral relations between Jamaica and India.

“Each one of you has made a significant impact, and together we have built a strong partnership. We are confident in our ability to continue to work alongside Jamaica to foster even greater collaboration in the future,” Commissioner Joshi added.

The process of planning celebrations for the 180th anniversary of the arrival of Indians to the island and invited the community to offer suggestions on how best to commemorate the special milestone.

The High Commissioner also urged the Indian community to participate in the events being planned to observe“special days of India”, which are celebrated worldwide through Indian High Commissions, embassies and consulates. These events include popular observances such as Gandhi Day, International Day of Yoga and Holi Festival.

“We are looking forward to celebrating these meaningful occasions with you and making this year a memorable one for all,” the High Commissioner said.

The post Jamaica – India to engage in Foreign Office Consultation appeared first on Caribbean News Global .