EPA APPROVES E-SENS AMCD METHOD FOR COMPLIANCE MONITORING IN WATER

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The EPA has approved e−sens' Automated Micro Chlorine Detection (AMCD) method as an Alternative Test Procedure (ATP) for compliance monitoring

- e-sens President, Brian CummingsSALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- e-sens Inc, a of the industry's simplest and most accurate water quality testing equipment, today announced that its Automated Micro Chlorine Detection (AMCD) method has been approved as an Alternative Test Procedure (ATP) by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). This is a major landmark for e-sens as it offers innovative approaches for water quality monitoring.“We are thrilled to have EPA Approval for our test methods which are based on a new generation of solid-state sensors for water quality testing,” said Richard Brown, e-sens' CEO.“This is another milestone in the commercialization of our platform which provides more accurate, fully automated testing of chlorine and other disinfection parameters in water, while providing guaranteed data integrity.”The e-sens AMCD method measures chlorinated oxidants in water, such as free chlorine and total chlorine. The AMCD is run on the e-sens ROAM instrument, a fully automated hand-held device that measures 23 parameters of water quality with a single sample of water. The full automation of ROAM means that users have no reagent handling, no sample prep, no mixing, and no manual calibrating or data recording. e-sens offers a free data collection app and a free LIMS system to measure, monitor and track all water parameters in real-time. These software tools seamlessly integrate with any existing data management system.About e-sense-sens manufactures a new generation of hand-held instruments that dramatically simplify the process of testing water quality. Combining silicon-based sensors with powerful microfluidics, the e-sens device eliminates the handling of solutions and reagents and increases accuracy through auto-calibration and minimizing required user actions. With the touch of a button, the e-sens device processes and transmits data on 23 water quality parameters to any mobile device. The mobile app tracks and uploads test data onto any server for long-term analytics. This new digital approach saves time, reduces cost, provides greater user-to-user consistency, and guarantees data integrity. Visit or contact ....

Rob Morgan

e-sens

+1 801-839-1073

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.