Jason Schenker Becomes Adjunct Faculty For The U.S. Joint Special Operations University (JSOU) By Joining Spathe Systems

Jason Schenker, Adjunct Faculty supporting the JSOU mission

Economic security and geopolitical expert Jason Schenker joins Spathe Systems to enhance strategic Special Operations Forces (SOF) education at JSOU at USSOCOM

- Jason Schenker, JSOU Adjunct FacultyTAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Prestige Economics and The Futurist Institute are pleased to announce that Jason Schenker will be supporting the Joint Special Operations University (JSOU) at U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) as an Adjunct Faculty member. Mr. Schenker joins this important mission through Spathe Systems, a contractor supporting the JSOU mission.As a leading economist, futurist, and geopolitical risk expert, Mr. Schenker brings a wealth of experience in economic security, conflict systems, statecraft, and strategic foresight. His insights into global markets, supply chains, and national security risks will contribute to the education and professional development of special operations forces, enhancing their understanding of economic and geopolitical dynamics in an evolving strategic landscape."I am honored to support JSOU's mission and contribute to the education of special operations professionals who play a critical role in national and global security," said Mr. Schenker. "This opportunity aligns with my passion for strategic foresight, economic security, and preparing decision-makers for the challenges of tomorrow.""It is humbling to contribute to the professional education and strategic development of Special Operations Forces (SOF) leaders, interagency partners, and global security professionals," he added.Through his role with Spathe Systems at JSOU, Mr. Schenker will leverage his expertise to help military leaders navigate complex economic and geopolitical scenarios, strengthening their ability to operate effectively in an increasingly interconnected and uncertain world.About Jason SchenkerJason Schenker prepares leaders for the future. He is a bestselling author, a globally recognized economist, and a trusted advisor on financial markets, supply chains, and geopolitical risks. Mr. Schenker has delivered over 1,200 keynote speeches and more than 1,000 television interviews, including as a Guest Host on Bloomberg Television. He has authored and edited 36 books-15 of which are bestsellers-covering economics, technology, finance, supply chain, and energy. Aside from his role as Adjunct Faculty for JSOU, Mr. Schenker holds multiple master's degrees and prestigious fellowships, including being a Board Leadership Fellow of the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) and an Adjunct Fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS). He is also a LinkedIn Top Voice and a Forbes Contributor. Mr. Schenker is the President of Prestige Economics and Chairman of The Futurist Institute.For more information about Jason Schenker, visitFor more information about Prestige Economics, visitFor more information about The Futurist Institute, visitAbout Joint Special Operations University (JSOU)JSOU, a component of USSOCOM, provides professional military education to enhance the strategic effectiveness of special operations forces. JSOU develops innovative educational programs to support national defense objectives and prepare leaders for complex global challenges. JSOU's mission is to prepare SOF professionals to address strategic and operational challenges, arming them with the ability to think through problems with knowledge, insight, and foresight.About Spathe SystemsSpathe Systems is a mission-focused solutions provider supporting USSOCOM and other defense organizations with specialized training, operational support, and strategic expertise.

