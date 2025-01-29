Author Tia Hollis Launches:“Kurtains: Step-By-Step Tips On Getting Your Kid Into Show-Biz... Without Being Ripped Off!”

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

KURTAINS - Step-by-Step tips on Getting Your Kid into Show-Biz

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Tia Hollis, a seasoned entertainment insider, momager, and author, has launched her new guide,“Kurtains: Step-by-Step Tips on Getting Your Kid into Show-Biz... Without Being Ripped Off!” Drawing from years of firsthand experience managing her children's highly successful careers in television and modeling-and later managing a roster of A-list child talent through her boutique agency-Hollis offers parents an authentic glimpse into navigating the entertainment industry.Hollis's journey began as a dedicated momager, propelling her children to career-defining opportunities, including one child being among the first GAP Kids, earning $600 per hour for an iconic booking. She later expanded her expertise to managing Hollywood's rising young stars, advocating for their success while ensuring ethical practices in an often-unforgiving industry. Now, she's transforming her experiences into a resource for parents to protect their children's futures while unlocking their potential in show business.A Practical Guide for Navigating ShowbizIn“Kurtains,” Hollis breaks down the complexities of the entertainment world with actionable advice, including:Identifying legitimate opportunities and avoiding scamsDecoding contracts and agents to safeguard your child's careerBalancing success with childhood well-beingStrategically planning for long-term financial securityFrom Chapter 2: Empowering Yourself and Your Child - "The best way to avoid scams is to arm yourself with knowledge. Agents, managers, and so-called 'opportunities' may seem appealing, but recognizing the red flags can save you from costly mistakes. If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is."“This guide isn't just for parents who want to see their kids on TV; it's for anyone who wants to ensure their child's dreams are supported with knowledge and care,” says Hollis.From Industry Success to AdvocacyHollis's career managing young talent was marked by significant achievements, from securing national campaigns to negotiating deals that allowed families to thrive. Her guide provides a blueprint for parents to confidently navigate these waters, combining industry-savvy strategies with a deep commitment to child advocacy.The guide is available for just $8.99 as a downloadable ebook exclusively at tiahollis , providing parents with easy access to invaluable insights and strategies.About Author Tia HollisTia Hollis is a successful inventor, entertainment strategist, and former talent manager with years of experience guiding both her children and A-list child celebrities to career success. Recognized as an L.A. Powerhouse, Hollis is known for her efforts in empowering individuals and preserving cultural legacies.For Media Inquiries:Rebecca WhitehurstThe Reaux GroupEmail: ...Phone: (323) 407-8900

Rebecca Whitehurst

The Reaux Group

+1 323-407-8900

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.