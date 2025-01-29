Holocaust Survivor Mark Schonwetter Receives Prestigious Shine A Light Civic Courage Award

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Mark Schonwetter - Shine A Light Civic Courage Award Winner

Mark Schonwetter recognized for his meaningful action against antisemitism, using Holocaust education in the fight against hate.

LIVINGSTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Holocaust survivor and Holocaust education advocate Mark Schonwetter has been named the recipient of the 2024 Shine A Light on Antisemitism Civic Courage Award in the Outstanding Influencer In Action Against Antisemitism category.The award, powered by The Jewish Education Project , recognizes Schonwetter's dedication to sharing his Holocaust survival story and fighting antisemitism through digital storytelling and public speaking engagements. As a content creator, he has reached thousands of people with his message of hope, resilience, and the importance of Holocaust education in fighting hate."This recognition means more than words can express," said Schonwetter. "By sharing my story, I hope to ensure that future generations understand the importance of fighting hatred and promoting understanding between all people."Schonwetter survived the Holocaust as a child in Poland by hiding in the forests with his mother and younger sister during warm months and in the attics and barns of kind Polish people during the winters. His experiences during World War II have shaped his mission to educate others about the consequences of hatred and the power of perseverance.With his two daughters, Ann S. Arnold and Isabella S. Fiske, Schonwetter founded the Mark Schonwetter Holocaust Education Foundation (MSHEF) to fund national education grants to help teach students anti-hate initiatives, respect, and kindness through Holocaust education. Since 2020, the foundation has impacted over 188,000 students in 39 states, with the demand from educators continuing to grow."With Holocaust education mandated in only 29 states and rarely funded when required, our foundation's mission is more critical than ever," said Isabella Fiske, co-founder of MSHEF. "As we witness rising antisemitism and hate across our country, every grant we provide helps create opportunities for students to learn about the Holocaust and its relevance to fighting hate today."For more information about Mark Schonwetter and MSHEF's work, please visit mshefoundation .About the Mark Schonwetter Holocaust Education Foundation:The Mark Schonwetter Holocaust Education Foundation is a non-profit organization that funds educational grants nationwide to teach anti-hate initiatives, respect, and kindness to students through Holocaust education. The MSHEF grants up to $1,000 to educators to support engaging programming for students such as field trips to museums, books, curriculum, and Holocaust survivor speakers. Visit mshefoundation to learn more, or email ....

