Petra Capital Partners Completes Fundraising On $270 Million Petra Growth Fund V

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Petra Capital Partners is pleased to announce it has completed fundraising on Petra Growth Fund V ("PGF V") with $270 million of capital available to invest. The fund was oversubscribed and reached its hard cap. Consistent with prior funds, PGF V will target healthcare, business, and technology-enabled services companies and is structured as a small business company (SBIC) licensed by the U.S. Small Business Administration. "We are very pleased with the response from our existing investors and several important new investors for PGF V and the strong support we received from the SBIC program," said Mike Blackburn, Founding Managing Partner at Petra.

Doug Owen, Managing Partner at Petra, commented, "We are excited to begin deploying PGF V and with increased capacity to invest per deal, Petra can support its companies longer in their life cycles with a combination of flexible debt and equity solutions".

Petra is also pleased to announce that the fund has already made its first platform investment in a leading primary market research and analytics firm serving the pharmaceutical, healthcare, and consumer industries. "This new investment fits squarely into one of our core investment sectors of healthcare and pharma services and represents a compelling opportunity for the fund," commented David Fitzgerald, Managing Partner at Petra.

With the raising of the new fund, Petra is also proud to announce that Matt Sotelo has been promoted to Partner. "We are pleased to add Matt as a Partner in the firm. His promotion reflects his hard work, talent and significant contributions to Petra over the last 12 years" said David Fitzgerald, Managing Partner at Petra.

Petra will continue to expand its investment team and is currently recruiting qualified candidates for Associate level positions.

About Petra Capital Partners

Petra Capital Partners is a private equity firm engaged in providing growth capital for companies located throughout the United States. Our investment team has an established track record of success spanning over 25 years and deploying more than $900 million of capital invested into more than 100 high growth companies. We are seeking investments for our current SBIC fund, Petra Growth Fund V. We can invest up to $25 million per company in equity or debt securities with a primary focus on backing high growth business services, tech-enabled services and healthcare services companies.

