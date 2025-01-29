Kenya: Government Strengthens Healthcare Regulations To Improve Patient Access To Specialized Services

(MENAFN- APO Group)

The of is streamlining the empanelment and preauthorization process for specialist healthcare services to enhance access and efficiency under the Social Health Authority (SHA).

Director General for Health, Dr. Patrick Amoth, noted that the Ministry, in consultation with regulatory bodies, is optimizing the approval process for specialized medical procedures to ensure patients receive timely care without unnecessary administrative delays.

“We are aligning specialist approvals with the Scopes of Practice defined by the Ministry, ensuring that only qualified specialists in recognized specialties authorize necessary medical interventions.

This will improve efficiency while maintaining accountability in healthcare service provision,” said Dr. Amoth during a media briefing today. Additionally, the Ministry is developing a Quality of Care Policy and Bill, aimed at strengthening healthcare regulations and enhancing standards for patient safety and service delivery.

