Companion Movie Review: The Perfect Mix Of Shock, Humor, And Twists What Fans Are Saying On Social Media

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Companion, a sci-fi-horror-thriller directed by Drew Hancock, has sparked a wide range of reactions on social media, with many praising the film's unexpected twists, humor, and performances.

Companion blends sci-fi, horror, thriller, and comedy into a suspenseful and surprising experience. The movie kicks off with a seemingly sweet scene between Iris (Sophie Thatcher) and her boyfriend Josh (Jack Quaid), who are on their way to a secluded lake house for a weekend getaway with friends. The couple recalls their first meeting, a charming moment at the supermarket. However, within the first 20 minutes, the film veers into a terrifying and sinister direction, flipping the narrative on its head in shocking fashion.

Social Media reactions to Companion

Companion has sparked a variety of reactions across social media. While some users praise the film's unique blend of humor, suspense, and shocking twists, others feel disappointed by its predictable script and lack of fresh commentary on technology.

Here's a glimpse at the differing opinions from those who've watched the movie.

One user described Companion as a "bloody good time," highlighting the film's twists, relevant themes, and a stellar performance by Sophie Thatcher. The user noted that the film starts strong and only gets better as it progresses, blending comedy and thrills in a way that keeps the audience hooked. "Go in blind and avoid the marketing," the user advised, urging viewers to experience the film without any prior expectations.

On the other hand, another user remarked that they were let down by the film's "lackluster script." Despite Sophie Thatcher's solid performance, they felt that the movie didn't offer any fresh insights into technology or its implications, and they were able to predict the story's trajectory early on. They expressed disappointment, as they had hoped for something more intellectually stimulating.