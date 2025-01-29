ABC's Optics Is A Clever, Believable Comedy That Will Make You Second-Guess What You See In The Media

Author: Edith Jennifer Hill

(MENAFN- The Conversation) What does it mean to tell the truth? And how do we, as consumers of media, differentiate truth from fabrication? Optics, a new comedy series from the ABC, asks these questions through the setting of a public relations firm.

The show expertly balances humour with quick-wit, social vernacular, and a level of marketing wordsmithing that make you question if the news has ever told you a true story.

The show is based in the PR firm Fritz & Randell and opens with the death of its aging CEO Frank Fritz (Peter Carroll), in a men-only board meeting no less.

After Frank's death, the son of the cofounder, Ian Randell (Charles Firth) makes a bid for top spot. But the owner of the firm, Bobby Bahl (Claude Jabbour) is concerned with“optics”, so he puts two young women in charge instead.

Each episode follows a PR scandal, and we watch as the new heads of the company – Greta Goldman (Vic Zerbst) and Nicole Kidman (Jenna Owen) – grapple with difficult clients and, occasionally, even more difficult coworkers.

Greta and Nicole are put in charge in every way, other than with the official promotion attached.

Their young, spunky attitude and social media prowess is seen as a massive advantage. And it is. But it soon becomes apparent this move is much more than a feminist fresh-take for the firm – and is rather a bid to push some skeletons further back in the closet.

With outrageous lines such as“is there an emoji for miscarriage”, you are guaranteed an entertaining watch.

Jenna Owen and Vic Zerbst play Nicole Kidman and Greta Goldman, two fresh faces put in charge of Fritz & Randell. ABC

A familar cast

You will probably recognise the show's characters, either from your own office experiences, or your friend's stories: the ageing CEO, people who act like they know more than they actually do, and young people talking about trends who may as well be speaking a different language.

Ian, who wants to appear as if he has all the answers, seems to have no idea how to say a politically correct sentence. Greta and Nicole have such a deep knowledge of social media trends and memes that their quick banter leaves Ian with whiplash.

The PR scandals that form the basis of each episode will feel relatable to a broad Australian audience. These characters – and the bizarre situations they find themselves in – effectively parody Australian contemporary media.

Optics balances ideas of truth and fabrication in a way that's not only hilarious, but also believable. ABC

Perfect timing

It should be no surprise Vic Zerbst (playing Greta), Jenna Owen (playing Nicole) and Charles Firth (playing Ian) put on a consistently convincing and funny performance.

The release of the show is also poetically timed with global conversations around online censorship, content moderation , algorithms and reliable news sources.

While focusing on a variety of PR emergencies, Optics takes us on a riveting exploration of marketing and language. For instance, one crisis involving an AFL player who drunkenly punches a priest is flipped into him learning a lesson about toxic masculinity.

Ian Randell (Charles Firth), the son of the firm's cofounder, regularly butts heads with the two young women. ABC

We see Greta and Nicole craft apology video scripts and find convenient medical explanations for workplace outbursts.

As a social media researcher and user, their approach to an apology video felt particularity familiar to me. Their redemption strategy is one I have seen used a thousand times by social media stars and celebrities.

Two sides to each story

The show's writers balance ideas of truth and fabrication in a way that's not only hilarious, but also very believable. When Greta and Nicole meet with Qualitus, an airline accused of scamming their customers, the Qualitus team presents them with an alternate story of clever marketing.

In the captain's lounge, surrounding by celebrities and the elite, Greta and Nicole negotiate deals and flip the narrative on Qualitus' scams, helping the airline evade public scrutiny.

Optics pays homage to the work PR professionals do everyday to save reputations and negotiate what information is shared with the public and what never sees the light of day.

The show will have you questioning the stories you yourself are presented through news outlets. Further still, it will make you wonder how many hands those stories passed through before they hit the papers and screens.

Optics is streaming now on ABC iView.