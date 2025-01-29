Kuwait Amir's Representative Offers Condolences To Saudi Royal Family

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Jan 29 (KUNA) -- Representative of the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber and His Highness the Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al-Ali Al-Sabah offered condolences to the royal family of sisterly Saudi Arabia on Wednesday afternoon for the demise of Prince Mohammad bin Fahad bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud. Sheikh Hamad Jaber leads a delegation made up of Sheikh Ali Khaled Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Sheikh Thamer Ali Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, Sheikh Dr. Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, of Amiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, Sheikh Meshal Jaber Al-Abdullah Al-Sabah, Sheikh Feras Saud Abdullah Al-Malek Al-Sabah and Sheikh Talal Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. (end) amh

