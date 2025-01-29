Keratoconus Market To Reach New Heights In Growth By 2032, Delveinsight Predicts

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DelveInsight's“Keratoconus Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Keratoconus, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Keratoconus market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Keratoconus Market Report:

.The Keratoconus market size was valued approximately USD 3 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032)

.In December 2024, Glaukos Corporation (NYSE: GKOS), an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company specializing in innovative treatments for glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases, has announced the submission of its New Drug Application (NDA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for EpioxaTM (Epi-on). This next-generation corneal cross-linking iLink therapy is intended for the treatment of keratoconus, a progressive and vision-threatening corneal disease.

.In October 2024, Glaukos intends to seek US approval for its iLink corneal cross-linking therapy, Epioxa (Epi-on), for the treatment of keratoconus after the therapy achieved its primary endpoint in a Phase III trial. The study demonstrated a statistically significant improvement in maximum corneal curvature (Kmax) at 12 months compared to a placebo. The California-based company highlighted that the primary endpoint meets the US FDA's efficacy criteria for keratoconus trials, as Kmax is considered a crucial marker of disease progression.

.The US FDA-approved treatments for keratoconus (KC) include Avedro's Photrexa and Photrexa Viscous, as well as the Intacs device by Price Vision Group. Photrexa and Photrexa Viscous are photoenhancers used alongside the KXL System for corneal collagen cross-linking, targeting patients with progressive KC. Meanwhile, Intacs are ophthalmic inserts designed to reduce or eliminate myopia and astigmatism in individuals with KC

.In 2021, the expected total diagnosed prevalent population of Keratoconus throughout the seven primary markets was 1,818,900

.In the United States, it was discovered that there were approximately 743,000 diagnosed cases of keratoconus in 2021.

.In Japan, there were around 257,600 diagnosed cases of Keratoconus in 2021.

.NORD estimates that the prevalence of keratoconus in the general population in the United States in 2019 was 54.5 per 100,000 people, or roughly 1 in 2,000 people. People who have a family history of keratoconus are more likely to get the illness than members of the general public.

.In August 2022, iVeena entered into a strategic licensing agreement with Glaukos Corporation that grants Glaukos an exclusive global license to develop and commercialize IVMED-80 for KC.

.In September 2022, CXL Opthhalmics presented its Phase II data and according to the data 80% of patients maintained or improved corrected distance visual acuity 12 months post-operation and 89%of patients 21 years or younger showed stable or improved vision at 12 months.

.Key Keratoconus Companies: Glaukos Corporation, iVeena Delivery Systems, Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., and others

.Key Keratoconus Therapies: Riboflavin 5'-Phosphate, IVMED-80, Dextenza, and others

.The Keratoconus epidemiology based on gender analyzed that Keratoconus affects both males and females equally

The Intacs Device from Price Vision Group and the Photrexa and Photrexa Viscousa from Avedro are among the US FDA-approved treatments for KC. Intacs are ocular medical inserts intended to reduce or eliminate myopia and astigmatism in patients with KC, whereas Photrexa and Photrexa Viscous are photoenhancers recommended for use with the KXL System in corneal collagen cross-linking for the treatment of patients with progressive KC.

.The Keratoconus market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Keratoconus pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Keratoconus market dynamics.

Keratoconus Overview

Keratoconus is a progressive eye disorder in which the cornea, the clear, dome-shaped front surface of the eye, thins and gradually bulges outward into a cone shape. This cone shape deflects light as it enters the eye on its way to the retina, causing distorted vision. The condition usually begins in the teenage years and can progress into the 30s or 40s.

Keratoconus Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Keratoconus Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Keratoconus market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

.Total Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Keratoconus in the 7MM

.Age-specific Distribution of Keratoconus in the 7MM

.Severity-specific Distribution of Keratoconus in the 7MM

Keratoconus Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Keratoconus market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Keratoconus market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Keratoconus Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Keratoconus Therapies and Key Companies

.Riboflavin 5'-Phosphate: Glaukos Corporation

.IVMED-80: iVeena Delivery Systems

.Dextenza: Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.

Keratoconus Market Strengths

.Environmental factors contribute to the wide variation in prevalence. Geographical locations with plenty of sunshine and hot weather have a higher prevalence than locations with colder climates and less sunlight

Keratoconus Market Opportunities

.There is limited approved therapy for Keratoconus, which opens up a huge platform of new therapies to boon the market.

Scope of the Keratoconus Market Report

.Study Period: 2019–2032

.Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Keratoconus Companies: Glaukos Corporation, iVeena Delivery Systems, Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., and others

Key Keratoconus Therapies: Riboflavin 5'-Phosphate, IVMED-80, Dextenza, and others

.Keratoconus Therapeutic Assessment: Keratoconus current marketed and Keratoconus emerging therapies

.Keratoconus Market Dynamics: Keratoconus market drivers and Keratoconus market barriers

.Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

.Keratoconus Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Keratoconus Market Access and Reimbursement

