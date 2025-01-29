Lenovo Completes Microsoft Solutions Partner Designations, Enhancing Customer Access To Comprehensive Cloud And AI Solut...

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Lenovo is proud to announce that it has achieved all six Microsoft Solutions Partner Designations under the Microsoft AI Cloud Partner Program. This recognition underscores Lenovo's technical expertise, dedication to innovation, and proven ability to deliver exceptional customer outcomes in alignment with Microsoft's cloud solution areas.

The six prestigious designations achieved by Lenovo include:



Solutions Partner for Business Applications

Solutions Partner for Data and AI (Azure)

Solutions Partner for Digital and App Innovation (Azure)

Solutions Partner for Infrastructure (Azure)

Solutions Partner for Modern Work Solutions Partner for Security

"Earning all six Microsoft Solutions Partner Designations is a testament to Lenovo's commitment to innovation, excellence, and deep collaboration with Microsoft,” said Patricia Wilkey, Senior Vice President and General Manager, International Sales, Lenovo Solutions and Services Group.“This milestone highlights our dedication to empowering customers with comprehensive, protected, and future-ready solutions. We look forward to building on these designations to deliver even greater value to our shared customers worldwide.”

Having attained the Microsoft AI Cloud Partner designations, Lenovo is positioned to expand its market reach and stand out in a competitive landscape. Lenovo remains committed to driving progress in Microsoft Solutions specializations with a continued emphasis on Security, Adoption, and Change Management within the Modern Work solution area.

About Lenovo

Lenovo is a US$57 billion revenue global technology powerhouse, ranked #248 in the Fortune Global 500, and serving millions of customers every day in 180 markets. Focused on a bold vision to deliver Smarter Technology for All, Lenovo has built on its success as the world's largest PC company with a full-stack portfolio of AI-enabled, AI-ready, and AI-optimized devices (PCs, workstations, smartphones, tablets), infrastructure (server, storage, edge, high performance computing and software defined infrastructure), software, solutions, and services. Lenovo's continued investment in world-changing innovation is building a more equitable, trustworthy, and smarter future for everyone, everywhere. Lenovo is listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange under Lenovo Group Limited (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY). To find out more visit , and read about the latest news via our StoryHub .

