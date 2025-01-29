Center Seeks Inputs From States On EV Charging Infrastructure Demands

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Jan 29 (KNN) In a significant push towards boosting electric vehicle (EV) adoption, the of Heavy Industries (MHI) has reached out to state governments, urging them to submit their requirements for EV charging infrastructure under the PM Electric Drive in Innovative Vehicle Enhancement (PM E-DRIVE) scheme.

With just over a year left before the scheme concludes in March 2026, the is looking to aggregate demand from states to accelerate the deployment of charging stations.

“Requests are being sent to state and other stakeholders. The goal is to gather the aggregated demand, as the scheme now has around one year left,” a senior official involved in the project stated.

The initiative is part of a broader strategy to strengthen the EV ecosystem in India. The MHI has earmarked Rs 2,000 crore for installing 72,300 public EV chargers across the country.

This includes 22,100 fast chargers for electric four-wheelers, 1,800 chargers for electric buses, and 48,400 chargers for electric two- and three-wheelers.

A detailed breakdown of the funding reveals that Rs 1,061 crore has been allocated for CCS-II-60 kW chargers, mainly for electric four-wheelers, while Rs 346 crore is set aside for high-capacity 240 kW chargers used for electric buses.

Additionally, Rs 581 crore is designated for Low Energy Consumption Charging Systems and Low Voltage Direct Current chargers catering to electric two- and three-wheelers.

To encourage widespread adoption, the MHI has introduced a financial support mechanism offering up to 80 per cent subsidy on upstream infrastructure costs for setting up public EV charging stations.

The subsidy will be disbursed in three stages: 30 per cent at the tender award stage, 40 per cent upon deployment of chargers, and 30 per cent after the successful commencement of commercial operations.

In exceptional circumstances, the government is also open to providing 100 per cent funding for projects, including upstream power infrastructure.

“We will provide 100 per cent funding if necessary, but we urge states to submit their demand as soon as possible,” another official emphasised.

As India continues its transition towards cleaner mobility, the success of PM E-DRIVE will hinge on the swift collaboration between the central and state governments.

With a strong push for public charging infrastructure, the initiative is poised to make EV adoption more accessible and sustainable across the country.

(KNN Bureau)