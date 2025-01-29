IG Drones To Supply Advanced Drone Systems To Indian Army Under Make In India Initiative

(MENAFN- KNN India) Odisha, Jan 29 (KNN) In a significant step towards enhancing India's defence capabilities through indigenous technology, Odisha-based startup IG Drones has secured a contract with the Indian to advanced drone systems.

This agreement underscores India's commitment to self-reliance in defence manufacturing, aligning with the government's Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives.

The contract entails the delivery of domestically developed VTOL (vertical take-off and landing) and FPV (first-person view) drones, marking a milestone for India's rapidly evolving defence technology sector.

These advanced drones are expected to provide a tactical edge to the armed forces, particularly in border surveillance and counter-infiltration operations.

The move comes at a crucial time when security concerns over foreign-manufactured drones, particularly those incorporating Chinese components, have heightened.

Recent incidents of drone hijacking near the Pakistan border have intensified the urgency for domestically produced alternatives that ensure national security.

IG Drones' Founder and CEO, Bodhisattwa Sanghapriya, expressed confidence in their ability to meet the Army's operational needs.“By integrating indigenous innovation with advanced capabilities, we aim to empower the armed forces to meet modern security challenges head-on,” he said.

The VTOL drones, designed to operate in extreme environments, offer a crucial advantage in mountainous terrains and regions lacking conventional runways.

Meanwhile, FPV drones provide real-time surveillance, significantly enhancing intelligence-gathering and tactical decision-making.

Major General RC Padhi (Retd.), Senior Vice-President of IG Drones, emphasized the impact of this partnership.“These advanced drone systems will play a pivotal role in ensuring reliable surveillance, precise intelligence gathering, and enhanced border security,” he noted.

The contract also highlights the rapid growth of India's drone industry, which has seen a surge in startups.

The number of drone companies in India has doubled to 398 in the past three years, surpassing China's 298. Government initiatives such as the Drone Shakti scheme have played a key role in this expansion.

IG Drones reaffirmed its commitment to national security by ensuring that its drones exclude Chinese components.

The company stated that this strategic partnership marks a new chapter in India's defence modernisation, reinforcing the crucial role of indigenous technology in safeguarding the nation.

(KNN Bureau)