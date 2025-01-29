(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Sekur Private Data (CSE: SKUR) (OTCQB: SWISF) (FSE: GDT0) , a U.S.-based, Swiss-hosted cybersecurity and privacy communications and subsidiary of Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQB: SWISF, CSE: SKUR, FRA: GDT0), has announced a strategic partnership with Freedom Square Inc. and 13 Stripes to offer its secure communications and web browsing solutions to over 50 million individuals and businesses in their networks. Freedom Square, known for promoting free speech and business networking through its Freedom Chamber initiative, will integrate Sekur's offerings into its website, daily news digest, and targeted email campaigns. 13 Stripes Media will also execute digital marketing campaigns reaching a broad audience. As part of the collaboration, Freedom Square CEO Tom Sodeika will join Sekur's Strategic Advisory Board. Sekur emphasizes Swiss data protection laws to ensure user privacy and security, reinforcing its stance against data mining and unauthorized surveillance by major tech companies.

About Sekur Private Data Ltd.

Sekur Private Data is a cybersecurity and internet privacy provider of Swiss-hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The company distributes a suite of encrypted emails, secure messengers and secure communication tools. It sells its products through its own website, approved distributors and telecommunication companies worldwide. Sekur Private Data serves consumers, businesses and governments worldwide. For more information, visit the company's website at .

