Currencynewsbreaks Paypal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) And Venmo Mobilize To Support Los Angeles Wildfire Relief Efforts

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) In response to the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles, PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) and its customers have collectively raised $1.65 million to aid relief efforts. PayPal has committed to matching 100% of donations up to $1 million, with individual contributions matched up to $1,000 per donor until Feb. 12, 2025. The funds are directed to organizations such as the California Community Foundation's Wildfire Relief Fund, which provides immediate and long-term support to affected individuals and communities.

Additionally, PayPal's subsidiary, Venmo, has announced further support for FireAid initiatives, enabling users to contribute directly through the Venmo app. This initiative aims to leverage Venmo's extensive user base to bolster fundraising efforts and provide timely assistance to those impacted by the wildfires. These combined efforts underscore the companies' commitment to community support and the power of digital platforms in mobilizing aid during natural disasters.

As of Jan. 29, 2025, PayPal is trading at $88.63 per share, reflecting a slight increase from the previous close. The day's trading range has been between $87.91 and $89.37. Over the past year, the stock has seen a low of $55.77 and a high of $93.66. The company's market capitalization stands at approximately $88.72 billion, with a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05. Analysts maintain a cautious outlook, with KeyBanc recently reaffirming a“Sector Weight” rating ahead of PayPal's fourth-quarter earnings report, expressing concerns about potential conservative fiscal guidance.

To view the company's latest earnings release, visit

About PayPal Holdings Inc.

PayPal has been revolutionizing commerce globally for more than 25 years. Creating innovative experiences that make moving money, selling and shopping simple, personalized and secure, PayPal empowers consumers and businesses in approximately 200 markets to join and thrive in the global economy. For more information, visit .

About CurrencyNewsWire

CurrencyNewsWire (“CNW”) is a state-of-the-art digital hub that aggregates and disseminates news and information covering the fast-moving financial markets. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . CNW covers companies, currencies and events that impact traditional fiat currencies and their market dynamics; cryptocurrencies, blockchain technologies and digital assets; the Federal Reserve's policies and their influence on financial markets; global economic and monetary trends and their far-reaching influence; regulatory changes and their implication; as well as banking, finance, financial innovations, and investment strategies.

CNW is the central platform for understanding the multifaceted world of currencies and finance.

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CurrencyNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by CNW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

CurrencyNewsWire

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

CurrencyNewsWire is powered by IBN