House Passes Two Bills To Regulate Jordan's Construction And Real Estate Sectors
1/29/2025 2:01:59 PM
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Jan. 29 (Petra) - The Lower House of Representatives approved by majority the amended Jordanian National construction
Law and Law Regulating the Surveying Profession and Real estate
Offices for the year 2024.
The endorsement came during a House session Wednesday, headed by its Speaker Ahmed Safadi, and attended by members of the government
team.
As for the Jordanian National Construction Law, its mandating reasons aimed to enhance role of relevant councils to maintain public safety to ensure smooth operations.
Meanwhile, the second bill's amendments eyed to regulate the real estate sector's activities, set fees collected by the industry's agencies and determine penalties imposed on violators.
