عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
House Passes Two Bills To Regulate Jordan's Construction And Real Estate Sectors

House Passes Two Bills To Regulate Jordan's Construction And Real Estate Sectors


1/29/2025 2:01:59 PM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Jan. 29 (Petra) - The Lower House of Representatives approved by majority the amended Jordanian National construction Law and Law Regulating the Surveying Profession and Real estate Offices for the year 2024.
The endorsement came during a House session Wednesday, headed by its Speaker Ahmed Safadi, and attended by members of the government team.
As for the Jordanian National Construction Law, its mandating reasons aimed to enhance role of relevant councils to maintain public safety to ensure smooth operations.
Meanwhile, the second bill's amendments eyed to regulate the real estate sector's activities, set fees collected by the industry's agencies and determine penalties imposed on violators.

MENAFN29012025000117011021ID1109144976


Jordan News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search