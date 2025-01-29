Jordan, Saudi Arabia Discuss Employment Of Jordanians In Private Sector

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 29 (Petra) -- of Labor, Khaled Al-Bakkaar, met with Saudi Minister of Human Resources and Social Development, Ahmed Al-Rajhi, in Riyadh to discuss employment opportunities for Jordanians in Saudi Arabia's private sector.The meeting was held ahead of the Second International Conference, which begins Wednesday in the Saudi capital, according to a statement by the Jordanian of Labor.The discussions, attended by Jordan's Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Haitham Abu Al-Foul, focused on enhancing cooperation in labor affairs, vocational and technical training, and the promotion of Jordanian talent within the Saudi private sector.The statement said the talks align with the political will of both countries' leaderships, reaffirming the strong bilateral ties and the need to deepen collaboration, particularly in labor-related fields and skills exchange.Al-Bakkaar emphasized the diversity of Jordanian expertise across various sectors and the potential for their integration into Saudi Arabia's labor market. He also highlighted the importance of vocational training and youth development programs to enhance employment opportunities.Al-Rajhi noted the strong reputation of Jordanian professionals in multiple industries, adding that the conference aims to address global labor market challenges, foster knowledge exchange, and examine the impact of technological advancements on employment trends.