Milbank Continues Global Private Equity Growth With Addition Of Evan Roberts In Los Angeles

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Mr. Roberts concentrates his practice in the areas of private equity, mergers and acquisitions, corporate securities and corporate governance. He represents buyers, sellers, and private equity funds and other investors in a variety of corporate transactions, including complex business arrangements, public and private mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, leveraged buyouts, equity investments, restructurings and recapitalizations. His experience spans a wide range of industries including consumer products, and infrastructure, industrials and manufacturing, healthcare, technology, international franchises and financial services.

"Evan is a highly regarded, dynamic lawyer with an established track record advising private equity sponsors," said Dean W. Sattler , leader of the firm's US Corporate/M&A Group. "His arrival will further strengthen our team's global capabilities, and we are excited to work with him on our clients' most complex transactions."

"We have significantly grown our global bench of highly regarded private equity M&A lawyers in recent years, and Evan's arrival is an important step in the continued strategic expansion of our Global Corporate/M&A Group," added Norbert Rieger , Chairman of Milbank's Global Corporate/M&A Group.

Milbank has significantly expanded its global corporate, M&A and private equity capabilities over the past few years, including the addition of partners Derek Winokur , Rick Presutti , Antonio Diaz-Albertini , Andrew Fadale , Paul Bennett and Edward Lemanowicz in New York; a team of 30 attorneys in London including partners Jordan Simpson , James McClymont and Andrew Nuthall ; partners Barbara Mayer-Trautmann and Markus Muhs in Germany ; and partners Andrew Whan , Neeraj Budhwani , Davide Mencacci and John Bona in Hong Kong .

"Milbank is globally known for its commitment to substantive excellence and work on complex, sophisticated transactions," commented Mr. Roberts. "I am thrilled to join the firm and work closely with this talented team of lawyers to continue serving clients at the highest level."

Mr. Roberts joins Milbank from Kirkland & Ellis, where he was a partner in the Corporate Group. He received his J.D. from University of California, Berkeley School of Law, and his B.A. from University of Washington.

ABOUT MILBANK

Milbank LLP is a leading international law firm that provides innovative legal services to clients around the world. Founded in New York over 150 years ago, Milbank has offices in Frankfurt, Hong Kong, London, Los Angeles, Munich, New York, São Paulo, Seoul, Singapore, Tokyo and Washington, DC. Milbank's lawyers collaborate across practices and offices to help the world's leading commercial, financial and industrial enterprises, as well as institutions, individuals and governments, achieve their strategic objectives. To learn more about Milbank, please visit and follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram .

SOURCE Milbank LLP