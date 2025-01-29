Global Medical Device Regulatory Affairs Market Trends Analysis Report 2025 | Now Available

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Device Regulatory Affairs Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Service Provider, By Service, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global medical device regulatory affairs market size is estimated to reach USD 11.66 billion by 2030, registering to grow at a CAGR of 9.55% from 2025 to 2030 Technological advancements in medical devices, such as AI and machine learning, increasing trends toward portable and smaller devices, and strict government regulations for medical devices are driving the market.



Medical equipment regulation is a vast and rapidly changing field that is often complicated by legal challenges. Even within one regulatory framework, legal terms and their definitions are not always consistent. As technology expands, software, machine learning, and algorithms become essential component of an increasing number of digital health resources. This presents new challenges as an increasing number of instruments fall under the regulatory framework.

Medical device companies have to deal with continuous changes in regulatory requirements, which can differ based on business activities and geographies. Noncompliance with the changing regulatory requirements can result in penalties and delays, which may lead to a loss of revenue. According to a survey sponsored by Genpact, 72.0% of executives from the life sciences industry consider regulatory compliance to be one of the top three challenges they face. Such factors are expected to support the demand for these services further.

Public organizations worldwide are providing funding to improve healthcare R&D. For instance, in March 2022, over USD 188.0 million was funded by the U.K. government to support NHS-led health research pertaining to diagnostics and treatments. Such investments in the future are expected to increase the number of new medical device launches, thus creating opportunities for medical device regulatory services. Such activities are expected to support the market in the forecasted period.

Medical Device Regulatory Affairs Market Report Highlights

The regulatory writing and publishing segment dominated the market with the largest revenue share of 36.4% in 2024. This is due to a rise in the number of clinical trials, government support, and an increasing need to launch the product quickly

Based on type, the therapeutic segment accounted for the larger market share in 2024, due to increasing demand for equipment as a result of technological advancements in developed countries

There is a huge demand for outsourcing these services. Hence, the segment contributed to 59.1% of the global market in 2024. This is largely owing to the lack of in-house capabilities and ever-changing regulations for medical devices across the globe Asia Pacific dominated the market and accounted for 38.03% of the revenue share in 2024. This is largely due to the expanding medical device market in India as a result of increased health awareness, a growing middle class, and government health initiatives. Medical Device Regulatory Affairs Companies Featured

ICON, Plc

Emergo

Freyr

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

IQVIA, Inc.

Intertek Group plc

SGS Societe Generale de Surveillance SA

Promedica International

Integer Holdings Corporation Medpace Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 172 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $6.75 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $11.66 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.5% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Research Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights

Chapter 3. Medical Device Regulatory Affairs Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2. Related/Ancillary Market Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.1.1. Changing regulatory landscape

3.2.1.2. Entry of companies in the global market

3.2.1.3. Life science companies focusing on their core competencies

3.2.1.4. Economic and competitive pressures

3.2.1.5. Demand for faster approval process for breakthrough drugs and devices

3.2.1.6. Growth in emerging areas such as personalized medicine, biosimilars, and orphan drugs

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.2.2.1. Risk associated with data security

3.2.2.2. Monitoring issues and lack of standardization

3.3. Medical Device Regulatory Affairs Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.3.3. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 4. Medical Device Regulatory Affairs Market: Services Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Medical Device Regulatory Affairs Market, By Services: Segment Dashboard

4.2. Medical Device Regulatory Affairs Market, By Services: Movement Analysis

4.3. Medical Device Regulatory Affairs Market Estimates & Forecasts, By Services, 2018 - 2030

4.4. Regulatory Consulting

4.4.1. Regulatory Consulting Market, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.5. Legal Representation

4.6. Regulatory Writing & Publishing

4.7. Product Registration & Clinical Trial Applications

4.8. Other Services

Chapter 5. Medical Device Regulatory Affairs Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Medical Device Regulatory Affairs Market, By Type: Segment Dashboard

5.2. Medical Device Regulatory Affairs Market, By Type: Movement Analysis

5.3. Medical Device Regulatory Affairs Market Estimates & Forecasts, By Type, 2018 - 2030

5.4. Diagnostic

5.4.1. Diagnostic Market, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

5.5. Therapeutic

Chapter 6. Medical Device Regulatory Affairs Market: Service Provider Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Medical Device Regulatory Affairs Market, By Service Provider: Segment Dashboard

6.2. Medical Device Regulatory Affairs Market, By Service Provider: Movement Analysis

6.3. Medical Device Regulatory Affairs Market Estimates & Forecasts, By Service Provider, 2018 - 2030

6.4. In-house

6.4.1. In-house Market, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

6.5. Outsource

Chapter 7. Medical Device Regulatory Affairs Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Regional Market Share Analysis, 2024 & 2030

7.2. Regional Market Dashboard

7.3. Global Regional Market Snapshot

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Market Participant Categorization

8.2. Company Market Share Analysis, 2023/24

8.3. Company Profiles

8.3.1. Company Overview

8.3.2. Financial Performance

8.3.3. Service Benchmarking

8.3.4. Strategic Initiatives

