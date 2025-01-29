Clarion Technologies Launches IT Outsourcing ROI Calculator Empowering IT Leaders And Key Decision-Makers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Clarion Technologies, a leading IT services provider for SMBs and enterprises, has launched a unique IT Outsourcing ROI Calculator . This innovative tool helps businesses evaluate the true value of IT outsourcing, beyond just resource costs. It empowers tech leaders and decision-makers to measure both tangible and intangible benefits, such as productivity gains, revenue growth, and opportunity costs.

“With the IT Outsourcing ROI Calculator, we aim to empower IT leaders and key decision-makers to make data-driven decisions that maximize the value and efficiency of their IT outsourcing strategy. It's a game-changer for businesses looking to streamline their IT investments in 2025.” said Ankur Agarwal, Founder and President, Clarion Technologies .

The IT Outsourcing ROI Calculator covers diverse scenarios, including hiring full-time or contractual IT resources on-site, outsourcing to large Indian IT vendors, or leveraging low-cost regions.

Key measurable values to compare include:

.Resource Cost Savings: Reduced costs by minimizing training, onboarding, attrition, and infrastructure expenses.

.Productivity Gains: Improved efficiency through best practices, minimized ramp-down costs, and zero management overheads.

.Higher Revenue: Driven by higher quality products, enhanced NPS, and improved customer retention.

.Opportunity Cost Realization: Through avoiding project delays and accelerating time-to-market.

Traditionally, IT outsourcing has been viewed primarily through the lens of resource cost, often commoditized as a simple cost-saving measure. However, this approach overlooks critical factors that drive real innovation for SMBs and enterprises alike. IT outsourcing isn't just about reducing direct costs; it's about achieving holistic value. Beyond the hourly rate cards of resources, decision-makers must consider hidden costs like attrition, retention, cloud and physical infrastructure, as well as expenses for management overhead.

Equally significant are the productivity gains offered by the tool. It highlights the value of seamless exit during ramp-ups and ramp-downs without concerns, over contractual or legal bindings. Businesses gain insights into how resource quality, project timelines and the right productivity tools make a significant difference.

Superior quality products and solutions consistently provide an improved end-user experience, leading to higher NPS. A strong NPS drives long-term customer retention and increased revenue. This tool helps you to compare scenarios associated with higher revenue gain basis choosing the right IT outsourcing partner who can build the best quality product and solutions.

While evaluating IT investments in an outsourcing scenario, decision-makers must consider the opportunity cost. Mostly missed project timelines, quality concerns and delayed time to market lead to missed opportunity costs. Through this decision-making tool, Clarion Technologies highlights one of the most overlooked values which is higher opportunity cost realization with the right partner.

The IT Outsourcing ROI Calculator empowers IT leaders to shift their perspective from cost-centric to value-driven decision-making, enabling smarter and more strategic IT investments.

Experience the IT Outsourcing ROI Calculator today:

About Clarion Technologies

Clarion Technologies, a leading offshore software solutions provider, is revolutionizing how global businesses access top-tier talent. A 25-year-old technology business, Clarion Technologies has been serving as a trusted partner to clients across the United States and North America. Clarion, specializing in custom software development through an offshore solution model, offers a comprehensive range of development services across .NET, PHP, Python, Java, Power BI and more. Our approach enables us to curate dedicated teams of virtual employees, including programmers, developers, and domain experts, who seamlessly integrate into clients' operations. With a steadfast commitment to excellence and a focus on staying ahead of tech trends, Clarion boasts over 90% client satisfaction, solidifying its reputation as a trusted digital partner for clients.

