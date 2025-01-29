Lunavi Welcomes Sean Milner As New SVP Of Sales

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Milner brings a wealth of experience in consulting, revenue growth strategies, and go-to-market innovation. His previous roles include executive sales leadership positions with Bitwise Inc., MemVerge, and Arrow Electronics, where he oversaw cloud and SaaS sales growth. His comprehensive experience uniquely positions Milner to lead Lunavi's sales strategy, helping clients achieve robust digital transformation outcomes through custom IT solutions and advanced analytics.

"We're thrilled to have Sean join our leadership team," said Sam Galeotos, CEO of Lunavi. "He understands the value of both strategy and execution and is committed to our mission of helping organizations leverage technology for greater innovation, efficiency, and growth. With Sean's leadership, we're excited to help more clients in their digital transformation journeys."

Milner's appointment marks an exciting chapter for Lunavi as it strengthens its presence across North America, expands partnerships, and advances initiatives designed to support clients at every stage of their digital transformation. His experience spans direct sales, cross-functional leadership, and advisory roles, reinforcing Lunavi's client-first approach and its dedication to helping organizations shift technological uncertainty to business opportunity.

Milner holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Colorado Boulder and lives in Denver, CO with his family.

About Lunavi

Headquartered in Cheyenne, WY, Lunavi empowers organizations to navigate what's next in their digital transformation journey. Our services include custom AI development, data analytics, app modernization, and managed Microsoft Azure cloud solutions - helping organizations embrace the technologies of today and transform their ambitions into reality. From financial institutions to energy providers to healthcare conglomerates, Lunavi has led full scale IT transformations and supported teams to achieve their vision. With Lunavi by your side, next is now, and the future is yours to innovate. For more information, visit Lunavi .

