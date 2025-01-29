Handcrafted Agua Fresca Now Available At Rodrigo's Mexican Grill

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Experience freshly made Horchata, Jamaica and Pepino & Limón Agua Fresca drinks at all 10 area locations today

ORANGE, CA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Rodrigo's Mexican Grill , a longtime celebrated Mexican concept in Orange and Riverside county has announced that freshly made Agua Fresca drinks are now available at all locations.

These vibrant, refreshing beverages are the perfect complement to the bold, authentic flavors of Rodrigo's Mexican cuisine.

The new Agua Fresca lineup includes:

Horchata: A creamy and comforting blend of rice, cinnamon, and sweetness.

Jamaica: A tart and tangy hibiscus infusion with a beautiful ruby hue.

Pepino & Limón: A crisp and invigorating combination of cucumber and lime.

Each flavor and batch of Agua Fresca is handcrafted daily with real fruit and natural ingredients, ensuring every sip is packed with flavor and freshness. Rodrigo's Agua Fresca is made by blending fresh fruits, seeds, flowers, or grains with water and a touch of sweetness. Whether guests dine in, relax at the bar, or celebrate with friends, these new beverages promise to refresh and delight. Plus, for those looking to add a little extra kick, guests can "spike" your Agua Fresca with spirits-just ask your server or bartender for more info.

“We're always finding new ways to make Rodrigo's experience even better while staying true to our roots. Our new Agua Fresca drinks are a burst of Mexico's vibrant flavors, and we've been so excited by the positive response from our customers. A huge thank you to everyone who supports our family-owned restaurants across Southern California. We can't wait to see you soon!” - Rod Fraser / Rodrigo's Mexican Grill

Learn more about Rodrigo's Mexican Grill at or on Instagram .

About Rodrigo's Mexican Grill:

Rodrigo's Mexican Grill, a third-generation family-owned business, has proudly served quality Mexican cuisine in Orange County since 1972. With 10 locations, Rodrigo's is dedicated to bringing families together for delicious meals. Celebrating over 50 years of flavorful traditions, Rodrigo's continually evolves its menu while prioritizing both new and loyal guests.

Committed to using locally sourced ingredients, the Fraser family blends multi-generational recipes with exciting seasonal specials. Visit Rodrigo's in Orange, Riverside, and San Bernardino counties, and learn more at .

