Behrens & Associates, Inc. Expands Services To Address Data Center Noise Challenges

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As data centers continue to power the digital economy, Behrens & Associates, Inc., Environmental Noise Control (BAENC) is leading the way in noise mitigation solutions to address growing environmental and community concerns. From pre-construction acoustic studies to post-construction noise complaint resolutions, BAENC is helping data center developers and operators maintain compliance, reduce noise impact, and foster positive community relations.

Data centers rely on high-capacity cooling systems, generators, and HVAC equipment to operate efficiently. While critical for performance, this equipment often generates substantial noise, which can disrupt surrounding residential and commercial areas. As a result, proactive and reactive noise control measures are increasingly essential.

"Data centers are critical infrastructure, but they must coexist with the communities they serve," explains Matt R. Cott, Director of Business Development for Behrens & Associates, Inc. "Our goal is to help developers identify potential noise impacts early and provide tailored solutions to address issues throughout a site's lifecycle."

Proactive and Reactive Noise Solutions

BAENC offers a full suite of services to meet the unique needs of data center operators, including:



Pre-Construction Acoustic Studies: BAENC collaborates with developers and architects to assess noise impacts during the planning stages. Using advanced modeling and measurement tools, BAENC identifies potential issues and designs mitigation strategies before construction begins, ensuring compliance with local and federal noise regulations.



Custom Noise Mitigation Solutions: BAENC engineers and deploys both temporary and permanent acoustic barriers and enclosures tailored to data center environments. These solutions effectively reduce noise from cooling towers, backup generators, and HVAC systems while maintaining operational efficiency.

Complaint Resolution and Post-Construction Noise Mitigation: For operational data centers facing noise complaints, BAENC conducts on-site noise assessments to identify sources of disturbance. With this information, BAENC implements targeted solutions to resolve issues, preserving community relationships and regulatory compliance.

Supporting Sustainable Growth

BAENC's approach ensures that data center operators can expand their facilities without compromising community well-being or risking project delays due to non-compliance. By addressing noise concerns early and resolving complaints effectively, BAENC helps create a sustainable balance between technological progress and environmental responsibility.

"Pre-construction planning and post-construction responsiveness are two sides of the same coin when it comes to noise control," added Matt. "With BAENC, data center operators have a trusted partner for every phase of their project."

About Beherns & Associates, Inc.: Behrens & Associates, Inc., Environmental Noise Control is a full-service acoustical engineering and noise mitigation firm specializing in all aspects of environmental noise and vibration measurement, monitoring, analysis, and mitigation. With a focus on innovation, BAENC offers practical noise control solutions using proprietary materials designed to mitigate unwanted noise. Learn more about their products and services at .

