Align ENT + Allergy Announces Partnership With Philadelphia, PA Facial Plastics Surgeon, Timothy Greco, MD

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Align ENT + Allergy is thrilled to partner with Greco MD and Timothy M. Greco, MD, FACS, a double-board-certified facial plastic and reconstructive surgeon with close to 30 years of experience in the Philadelphia region. Dr. Greco's surgical practice, Greco MD, offers a wide range of advanced aesthetic plastic and reconstructive procedures for the face, head, and neck.

"This partnership is a great example of Align's commitment to being a comprehensive partner to sub-specialist ENTs," said James Grant, MD, CEO of Align. "We are building our capabilities to support doctors in their clinical specialties and paving the way for the next generation of facial plastic surgeons."

The addition of Greco MD strengthens Align's mission to build and advance the leading community of physician-led ENT and allergy practices committed to comprehensive care and compassionate service that improves lives.

Dr. Greco expressed his excitement about joining the Align network: "I'm thrilled to contribute to a community of like-minded physicians who are dedicated to advancing our field and providing exceptional patient outcomes."

Dr. Greco's esteemed expertise in facial aesthetic plastic surgery enhances Align's expanding network of physicians, fostering fresh opportunities for collaboration and innovation.

About ALIGN ENT + ALLERGY

Align ENT + Allergy is a management services organization (MSO) supporting a community of physician-led ENT and Allergy practices. Through a true partnership model, Align provides comprehensive practice management services to private practices. Partners gain the advantages of a professionalized MSO while retaining local control, allowing them to focus on providing high-quality, cost-effective personalized care within their communities. For more information, visit AlignENTA.

About Greco MD

Timothy M. Greco, MD, FACS, is Philadelphia's premier facial cosmetic surgeon, renowned for his expertise and artistry in the field. Located in the prestigious 2 Bala Plaza, adjacent to Saks Fifth Avenue in Bala Cynwyd, PA, Dr. Greco's private, state-of-the-art surgical center offers an elite level of care and precision. As a double board-certified surgeon by the American Board of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery and the American Board of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, Dr. Greco is dedicated to delivering refined, natural-looking results that enhance each patient's unique features.

SOURCE Align ENT + Allergy

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED