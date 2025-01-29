Dublin, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Windshield Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The automotive windshield market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $21.07 billion in 2024 to $22.72 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to safety regulations, increased vehicle production, rising focus on vehicle safety, consumer demand for comfort, environmental considerations.

The automotive windshield market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $31.8 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to urbanization, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous vehicles, stricter safety standards, connectivity features, sustainable materials.

Major trends in the forecast period include head-up display integration, augmented reality windshields, self-healing coatings, dynamic tinting, gorilla glass adoption, advanced sensors for environmental monitoring.



The expanding automotive industry is anticipated to drive the growth of the automotive windshield market in the future. The automotive industry encompasses a diverse range of companies and organizations involved in the design, development, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of motor vehicles. Windshields serve to protect occupants and the interior of vehicles from dust, rain, wind, and other external elements, while also contributing to the structural integrity of cars. For example, in August 2024, the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association, a Belgium-based organization, reported that seven months into 2024, new car registrations increased by 3.9%, surpassing 6.5 million units. The largest markets within the bloc showed positive yet modest growth, with Spain (+5.6%), Italy (+5.2%), Germany (+4.3%), and France (+2.2%) all experiencing increases. Consequently, the growth of the global automotive industry is fueling the expansion of the automotive windshield market.

The surge in demand for electric vehicles (EVs) is anticipated to boost the automotive windshield market. EVs, powered by electricity instead of traditional combustion engines, rely on advanced technology that necessitates protection from external elements, making windshields pivotal. With a remarkable rise in battery-powered electric vehicle (BEV) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) sales globally - 4. 3 million units in the first half of 2022, marking a 75% increase in BEV sales and a 37% rise in PHEV sales compared to the previous year - windshields gain prominence. India's retail sales of EVs further support this trend, reaching 390,399 units in the first half of 2022, marking an outstanding 333% year-over-year growth. This escalating demand for electric vehicles directly influences the growth trajectory of the automotive windshield market.

Major companies in the automotive windshield market are adopting a strategic partnership approach to introduce augmented reality windshields. Strategic partnerships involve companies leveraging each other's strengths and resources to attain mutual benefits and success. For example, in January 2022, AGC Automotive, a US-based manufacturer of automotive glass, collaborated with EyeLights, an Israel-based augmented reality systems developer. This partnership aims to integrate industrialized augmented reality (AR) capabilities into production vehicles, improving safety and the overall in-car experience. By merging windshield and display technologies, they are able to offer several advantages, including the largest virtual screen size of 550 inches and a projection distance of 50 meters from the driver.

Major players in the automotive windshield market are strategically collaborating to enhance their product offerings. These partnerships involve leveraging each other's strengths and resources for mutual benefits. For example, in January 2023, BMW, a prominent German luxury vehicle and motorcycle manufacturer, joined forces with Gauzy, a US-based expert in material science and nanotechnology, to unveil the iVISION Dee. This innovative concept car showcases the potential of smart glass in automobiles, providing features like shade, privacy, and transparent displays. Gauzy contributed a comprehensive system solution comprising smart glass and control elements to BMW's iVISION Dee, enabling advanced functionalities in the vehicle.

Major companies operating in the automotive windshield market include Compagnie de Saint-Gobain, AGC, Fuyao Glass Industry Group, Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Guardian Industries, Central Glass Co., Sisecam Group, Shenzhen Benson Automobile Glass Co. Ltd., Xinyi Glass Holdings, Vitro SAB de CV, Safelite Group, PPG Industries, Olimpia Oto Camlari, GIS, T&S Auto Glass, Shatterprufe, Glaston Corporation, Asahi Glass Co. Ltd., Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Sekurit, Pilkington Brothers, Magna International, Webasto, AGC Glass Europe, Carlex Glass America, Dura Automotive Systems, LKQ Corporation, China Glass Holdings and Samvardhana Motherson International.

By Glass Type: Laminated Glass; Tempered Glass

By Material Type: Thermoset Material; Thermoplastic Material

By Windshield Position: Front Windshield; Rear Windshield By Vehicle Type: Passenger Car; Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV); Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)

By Laminated Glass: Acoustic Laminated Glass; UV Protection Laminated Glass; Infrared Reflective Laminated Glass By Tempered Glass: Heat-Strengthened Tempered Glass; Fully Tempered Glass; Tinted Tempered Glass

