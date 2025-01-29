New AI Tool Enhances Due Diligence For Early-Stage Investors, Saving Time And Reducing Risk

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Keiretsu Forum Mid-Atlantic, South-East, and Texas introduces AI-powered due diligence to streamline evaluations

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conducting thorough due diligence is one of the most effective ways for investors to mitigate risk when evaluating early-stage companies. Keiretsu Forum Mid-Atlantic, South-East, and Texas (K4-MST) has launched the K4-MST AI FastTrak Due Diligence Engine , an AI-driven platform that accelerates the due diligence process, giving investors more time to focus on critical decision-making.

For early-stage investors, venture capitalists, and family office managers, due diligence is the foundation of sound investment strategy. Historically, K4-MST's due diligence teams have dedicated 80–120 hours to each report, supporting over $150 million in investments across 300 companies on the East Coast alone. The introduction of AI-driven automation marks a shift toward greater efficiency without sacrificing rigor .

“The due diligence report may be the most critical marketing tool a company issues; it must excite and attract investors,” said Howard Lubert, Area President of Keiretsu Forum MST .“By automating data extraction, the K4-MST AI FastTrak Due Diligence Engine allows investors to spend less time on repetitive tasks and more time on deep analysis, leading to stronger investment decisions.”

Why It Matters for Investors

A 2024 study from The Wharton School, Due Diligence and the Allocation of Venture Capital, underscores the link between thorough due diligence and investment success. Venture capitalists report spending an average of 118 hours per investment on diligence, with more comprehensive analysis leading to better capital allocation and reduced volatility in returns. Conversely, insufficient diligence increases investment risk .

K4-MST's AI-powered platform enhances this process by:



Reducing time spent on data extraction – Drafts of key report sections, such as Human Resources and Intellectual Property, are completed in as little as 3.5 and 6 hours , respectively, instead of days or weeks.

Improving efficiency without cutting corners – Investors can analyze more opportunities with the same level of scrutiny, potentially increasing deal flow and reducing opportunity costs . Focusing expertise on high-value insights – Rather than spending hours compiling information, investor teams can direct their attention to evaluating risks and identifying high-potential ventures.



The K4-MST AI FastTrak Due Diligence Engine integrates company data from Keiretsu Forum's Dealum platform, generating editable first drafts that allow due diligence teams to move faster without compromising depth .

Private Demonstration for Investors

To maintain confidentiality, K4-MST will host an exclusive demonstration of the AI FastTrak Due Diligence Engine on Wednesday, February 5 , open to Keiretsu Forum members, sponsors, and partners . Investors interested in learning more can contact ... .

About Keiretsu Forum

Keiretsu Forum is the world's largest accredited investor network, with over 2,000 members across 54 chapters on four continents . Since 2000, Keiretsu Forum members have invested over $1 billion in 1,400+ companies spanning industries such as technology, healthcare, and consumer products .

Media Contact

Cindi Sutera

K4-MST Communications

...

610-613-2773