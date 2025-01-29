Floki Launches Massive Marketing Campaign With Coingecko To Promote Floki Trading Bot

(MENAFN- Chainwire) Miami, Florida, January 29th, 2025, Chainwire

Floki has announced a strategic three-month marketing campaign in collaboration with CoinGecko, the world's largest independent data aggregator. Set to launch on Jan. 31, the campaign aims to showcase the Floki Trading Bot to millions of users globally.

CoinGecko's extensive ecosystem will serve as the campaign's platform, leveraging over 167 million monthly pageviews, 111 million monthly users, and 9.9 million total app downloads. The collaboration will also tap into CoinGecko's 3 million+ social media followers and its coverage of over 16,000 crypto assets across 1,000+ exchanges.

The campaign will include premium placements like Top Leaderboard Banners (projected 3.03 million impressions), Row Banners (3.33 million impressions), and in-app programmatic banners (6.5 million impressions).

It will also feature dedicated video content for CoinGecko's 222,000 YouTube subscribers, mobile push notifications, and social media promotions across Facebook, Instagram, and X. Altogether, the campaign is expected to generate approximately 12.9 million impressions, boosting the visibility of the Floki Trading Bot.

What the Floki Trading Bot is

The Floki Trading Bot is a multichain trading tool designed to simplify cryptocurrency trading via Telegram. It offers an intuitive interface, allowing users to trade cryptocurrencies seamlessly across multiple blockchains.

The bot charges a 1% fee per trade, with half of the fee allocated to buying and burning the FLOKI token, supporting its deflationary mechanism. The other half contributes to the Floki Treasury to fuel ecosystem growth.

With a community of over 480,000 onchain holders, the Floki Trading Bot has already gained significant traction. It boasts over 60,000 users, a total trade volume exceeding $139 million, and nearly 70,000 trades executed.

About Floki

Floki is the people's cryptocurrency and utility token of the Floki Ecosystem. Focused on utility, community, philanthropy, and strategic marketing, Floki is working toward becoming the world's most recognized and used cryptocurrency. With over 490,000 holders globally, Floki has already established a strong brand presence. Learn more at

