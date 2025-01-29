Sheer Logistics Named A Representative Vendor In The 2024 Gartner® Market Guide For Fourth-Party Logistics (4PL)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Sheer's proven ability to serve the 4PL needs of midsized enterprises aligns with a paradigm shift in logistics outsourcing

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sheer Logistics , a premier provider of 4PL/Managed Services, multi-modal capacity solutions, and innovative integration technologies, today announced that the company has been named a Representative Vendor in the Gartner® Guide for Fourth-Party Logistics (4PL). The Gartner Market Guide for 4PL is an essential guide to the key service providers and market leaders in the 4PL/Managed Services space.

"Sheer Logistics is honored to be named a Representative Vendor in the 2024 Gartner Market Guide for 4PL," said Joel Gard, CEO of Sheer Logistics. "Mid-market shippers are facing unprecedented challenges in today's highly competitive global marketplace, and their needs have been underserved. Sheer Logistics is purpose-built to be the 4PL partner and logistics integrator of choice for mid-market shippers. Through a 4PL partnership with Sheer Logistics, mid-market shippers can focus on their core strengths, reduce costs, streamline and automate processes, enhance their competitive position, and drive profitable growth."

According to Gartner, "The paradigm of a 4PL customer is changing, as more midsize enterprises (MSEs) across a wider range of industry verticals are adopting 4PL as their logistics outsourcing models."

"We believe Sheer Logistics is at the forefront of this paradigm shift," said Richard G. Piontek, President, Managed Services, at Sheer Logistics. "Since 2009, Sheer Logistics has offered holistic 4PL solutions, including a unique combination of talented Managed Services professionals, SaaS TMS, our proprietary SheerExchange integration platform, and knowledge-based consulting to empower mid-market shippers. Sheer Logistics continues to lead the way in making advanced, comprehensive managed transportation solutions more accessible to mid-market shippers."

"SheerExchange, our proprietary integration platform, is the lynchpin of Sheer's 4PL offering," said Rob Cook, CTO at Sheer Logistics. "By seamlessly connecting disparate systems, SheerExchange aggregates, normalizes, and warehouses supply chain data, enhances visibility and efficiency, and provides easy access to reporting and actionable business intelligence. SheerExchange enables our 4PL clients to be more competitive in their end markets and gain more value from their supply chain management efforts by achieving improved collaboration across their trading partner network. It's a game-changer for mid-market shippers that want to enhance and accelerate their supply chains."

To download a complimentary copy of the Gartner 2024 Market Guide for 4PLs, please click here .

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner, Market Guide for Fourth-Party Logistics (4PL), Matthew Beckett, David Gonzalez, 20 November 2024

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER® is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission.

All rights reserved.

About Sheer Logistics

Sheer Logistics is a premier provider of logistics and supply chain management solutions. With a deep understanding of the unique challenges faced by shippers competing in today's marketplace, Sheer Logistics offers customized solutions that help companies optimize their supply chains, reduce costs, and improve efficiency while gaining visibility to actionable business intelligence that empowers better decision-making.

The company's proven capabilities include flexible managed transportation, multi-modal capacity solutions, supply chain consulting, the powerful Sheer TMS (Transportation Management System) and our advanced supply chain integration platform, SheerExchange.

By leveraging innovative technologies and a team of experienced logistics professionals, Sheer Logistics provides businesses with the tools and expertise they need to compete in an ever-changing global marketplace. With a focus on building long-term relationships through transparency, trust and providing exceptional customer service, Sheer Logistics is dedicated to helping our customers succeed and drive profitable growth.

SOURCE Sheer Logistics

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED