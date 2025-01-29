The American Journal Of Managed Care® Announces A Call For Manuscript Submissions For The 15Th Annual Health Information Technology Special Issue

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The issue will feature guest editor Nate Apathy, Ph.D., from the University of Maryland School of Public in College Park, Maryland

CRANBURY, N.J., Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, The American Journal of Managed Care® (AJMC®), the leading multimedia peer-reviewed journal dedicated to issues in managed care, announced that it is seeking manuscript submissions for its 15th annual Health Information (IT) Special Issue, with a deadline of July 31, 2025. Guest editor Nate Apathy, Ph.D., from the University of Maryland, in College Park, Maryland, will select the articles in this upcoming edition, slated for publication in Jan. 2026. His previous contributions include three articles in our previous Health IT issues.

“We are honored to have Dr. Apathy as our guest editor for our 15th annual health IT-focused issue,” said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences®, parent company of AJMC.“Sitting at the intersection of health policy, health services research and health informatics, Nate brings invaluable insight. We're certain that with his guidance, this special issue will become an important resource for both health care professionals and researchers.”

The issue will focus on a range of topics related to health IT, including but not limited to:



Application and validation of AI and machine learning for care management

Intersection of health IT and regulatory/payment policy, including delivery reform efforts

Clinical and administrative burden of documentation

Health IT for managing population health

Health IT in support of clinical care teams and teamwork

Interoperability/data exchange in the TEFCA era

Patient-facing health IT in care management (ie, patient portals, telemedicine, messaging)

Health IT for improving diagnosis and reducing errors Intersection of clinical decision-making and health IT



Dr. Apathy serves as an assistant professor of health policy and management at the University of Maryland School of Public Health in College Park, Maryland. He is also an affiliated research scientist at the Regenstrief Institute in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Apathy studies the role of health information technology in support of delivery and payment reform efforts; the impact of regulations on health IT innovation, adoption, and use; and the use of system-generated log data to increase the understanding of health IT's impact on care quality. His work has been published in many peer-reviewed journals including AJMC, Health Affairs, JAMA Internal Medicine, Annals of Internal Medicine, the Journal of General Internal Medicine and the Journal of the American Medical Informatics Association.

“I'm thrilled to serve as the guest editor for AJMC's Health IT Special Issue, which is always a great source of innovative work exploring the role of health IT in managed care settings,” Apathy said.“I'm looking forward to reviewing submissions exploring the expanding role of artificial intelligence and machine learning in care management, health IT and regulatory policy, documentation burden, interoperability and many other exciting topics.”

To review the journal's manuscript specification guidelines prior to submitting, please visit the website .

To submit a manuscript, please visit AJMC's submission portal: .

Deadline: July 31, 2025

