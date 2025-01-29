Zelensky's Aide Yermak, Trump's Envoy Witkoff Discuss Investment In Ukraine
1/29/2025 10:12:09 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Andriy Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, met with U.S. President Donald Trump's Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, in Poland to discuss investment opportunities for Ukraine.
Yermak announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrinform reports.
"In Poland, while commemorating the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau, I met with U.S. President Donald Trump's special representative for the Middle East, Steve Witkoff. I congratulated him on securing a peace agreement between Israel and Hamas, a success for Trump," Yermak said.
He added that both parties had also discussed global challenges, war, economic issues and investment opportunities for Ukraine.
"We agreed to stay in contact," Yermak said.
