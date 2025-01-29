Network Security Market To Reach $38 Billion By 2029, Fueled By Cloud- And AI-Driven Security, According To Dell'oro Group

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Enterprises Embrace Virtual and Cloud-Based Security to Meet Demands of Hybrid Work and Multi-Cloud Environments

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recently published report from Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries, the worldwide Network Security market, including firewall, SSE, traditional SWG appliance, WAF, and ADC segments, is projected to grow to $38 B by 2029, representing a 10 percent 5-year compounded annual growth rate (CAGR). By 2026, cloud-friendly network security solutions will account for more than half of the total market revenue, driven by their scalability, flexibility, and alignment with cloud-first and hybrid work strategies.

"We are witnessing an undeniable shift as enterprises embrace virtual and cloud-based solutions to meet the evolving demands of hybrid work and multi-cloud environments," said Mauricio Sanchez, Sr. Director, Enterprise Security and Networking at Dell'Oro Group. "Cloud-first strategies, combined with increasing cyber threats, are accelerating investments in scalable, AI-enhanced security solutions such as virtual firewalls, WAF, and SSE solutions."

Additional highlights from Network Security 5-Year January 2025 Forecast Report encompassing the years from 2024 to 2029:



Firewalls : While the overall Firewall market is expected to grow at an 8 percent CAGR, virtual firewalls stand out with a projected 15 percent CAGR, reflecting their critical role in hybrid cloud deployments.

Web Application Firewalls (WAF) : The WAF market is set to achieve a 13 percent CAGR, driven by digital transformation initiatives and the growing need to secure applications hosted in multi-cloud environments.

Security Service Edge (SSE): SSE revenue is forecast to surpass $11 B by 2029, achieving a 14 percent CAGR as organizations increasingly adopt cloud-delivered security solutions. Application Delivery Controllers (ADC): Despite a temporary resurgence in physical ADC sales, the market remains mature, with a projected 1 percent CAGR, as enterprises transition to software-defined and cloud-native solutions.

About the Report

Dell'Oro Group publishes the Network Security 5-year forecasts offering a complete overview of the industry with tables covering the same segments and metrics captured in our quarterly reports. In addition, the forecasts provide a comprehensive overview of market trends by including historical data as far back as 1998. To purchase this report, please contact us at [email protected] .

About Dell'Oro Group

Dell'Oro Group is a market research firm that specializes in strategic competitive analysis in the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center markets. Our firm provides in-depth quantitative data and qualitative analysis to facilitate critical, fact-based business decisions. For more information, contact Dell'Oro Group at +1.650.622.9400 or visit .

SOURCE Dell'Oro Group

