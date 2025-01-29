Croatia Prepares New Security Assistance Package For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Croatian leadership is preparing a new security assistance package for Ukraine, Ukrainian Prime Denys Shmyhal has said.

He stated this at a joint press with his Croatian counterpart Andrej Plenkovic in Zagreb on Wednesday, Ukrinform reports, citing the Cabinet of Ministers' YouTube .

"Today, we had a productive meeting with Mr. Prime Minister Plenkovic, where we first of all talked about how we can accelerate peace and punish the aggressor. Peace through strength is exactly the approach around which we must unite. Russia understands only the language of force and will not retreat unless met with a strong response. A 25% increase in Russia's military budget this year is a clear proof of this statement. Therefore, Ukraine needs more weapons and more support to protect itself and protect Europe," Shmyhal said.

He emphasized the need for additional sanctions against Russia to "weaken this aggressor."

Shmyhal thanked Croatia for its technical and military support, including the 12th security assistance package, which Croatian leaders are set to approve on January 30.

"During our meeting, Mr. Plenkovic announced that a new military and technical assistance package is being prepared for approval tomorrow," Shmyhal said.

Photo credit: Denys Smyhal / Telegram