New Book Identity Marketing Reveals How To Build Loyal Fans And Legendary Brands In A Changing Consumer Landscape

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) This comes at a time when post-pandemic economic uncertainty and increased societal polarization has reshaped buyer behavior, distrust is the #1. Meanwhile, outdated marketing tactics-such as superficial urgency and fear-based messaging focused solely on features and benefits instead of connecting with customers' deeper sense of self-are losing effectiveness. Romney's offers a timely solution for businesses seeking to adapt to today's discerning customers, who are increasingly overwhelmed and resistant to traditional pitch-forward sales approaches.

"Culture has changed, but the majority of marketing hasn't. Buyers are no longer responding to manipulative marketing tactics. They want to feel seen and connected to the brands they support," said Veronica Romney , author of Identity Marketing . "This book is about exploring what could be possible if instead of more "buy this," we invite our customers to 'be this.'"

Romney shares real case studies from brands as big as Harley-Davidson, Taylor Swift, and Barbie, and from emerging brands (including one with a $15/hr intern who amassed a 500k following on Instagram in less than 60 days!) that have built iconic followings by tapping into identity-driven marketing and leveraging the psychology of identity.

The Identity CodeTM Framework

The book introduces Romney's 4-step Identity CodeTM framework, which equips businesses of all sizes no matter what they sell or the size of their budget to:



Find a marketable identity that resonates with customers' identity.



Prove the identity's appeal through low-cost testing and feedback.



Name the identity to solidify cultural and emotional relevance. Dress the identity to personify the brand and elevate its market presence.

With actionable insights and strategies, Identity Marketing empowers marketers, entrepreneurs, and business leaders to create brands that drive loyalty and cultural impact, even in competitive or challenging markets.

To learn more or order Identity Marketing: How to Create Loyal, Lifelong Fans and a Legendary Brand (No Matter What You Sell), visit .

About the Author

Veronica Romney brings nearly 20 years of marketing expertise, working with brands like Tony Robbins, Dean Graziosi, and bossbabe. A dynamic speaker and strategist, she has helped businesses navigate competitive landscapes by aligning their marketing with evolving consumer expectations. Identity Marketing is her blueprint for building enduring brand loyalty and relevance in 2025 and beyond.

