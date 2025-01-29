Port Of Long Beach To Install Hands-Free Chargers For Electric Cargo Handling Equipment

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The ITS project, titled "Hands-free Charging for Battery Electric Cargo Handling Equipment," is one of five projects awarded a total of $33 million by the CEC through this competitive solicitation in 2024.

Philadelphia, PA and Long Beach, CA-based InductEV was selected as a grant project partner by ITS to provide its high-power wireless inductive charging solution to charge five of ITS' battery-electric cargo handling equipment while they are parked. This represents the company's first installation at a West Coast port facility following deployment earlier last year at APM Terminals in Port Elizabeth, NJ.

"We are proud to partner with the ITS team at the Port of Long Beach to help them realize their vision for a more efficient and environmentally friendly solution to power their fleet," noted John F. Rizzo, President and Chief Executive Officer, InductEV. "As more port facilities and freight terminals electrify their fleets, we expect to see wireless inductive charging play a leading role in the process."

This competitive grant solicitation, offered through the CEC's Clean Transportation Program, is the first phase of a two-phased funding program that seeks to demonstrate innovative charging technologies and/or business models that work to accelerate the successful commercial deployment of MD/HD EVs.

"ITS is committed to serving the communities where we do business, to provide our customers with innovative, high-quality services, and to protect the health of our workers and our environment," added Kim Holtermand, CEO of ITS. "The embrace of these innovative charging technologies reinforces that commitment."

InductEV Charging Technology: InductEV's high-power wireless charging system works by using inductive charging pads: An in-ground pad that is instantly activated when paired with an under-the-vehicle pad. Current systems provided by InductEV range from 75 kW up to a 450 kW wireless charge. No additional real estate is needed compared to wired conductive chargers and the hands-free operation improves driver safety as well. Significantly, the company's solution shifts the charging paradigm from relying solely on time- and energy-intensive overnight wired charging sessions in depots to shorter charging sessions spread throughout the day, which reduces the friction of electrification for both power utilities and fleet operators by maximizing the use of available (clean) energy.

InductEV is revolutionizing how electric commercial fleet vehicles charge their batteries. With its proprietary wireless solution now deployed throughout North America and Europe and with 105 patents worldwide and 118 in process, the King of Prussia, PA- based company with a significant presence in Long Beach, CA, is the global leader in high- power, high-speed wireless EV charging, and intelligent energy management. The company recently opened one of the world's first R&D centers for wireless vehicle charging. ( )

International Transportation Service, LLC is a leading marine container terminal operator at the Port of Long Beach in California providing container cargo handling and stevedoring services, dedicated to delivering reliable and efficient solutions tailored to meet the diverse needs of customers. Committed to excellence, ITS leverages cutting-edge technology and a team of seasoned professionals to optimize operations, reduce turn- times, and enhance overall supply chain efficiency. By prioritizing customer satisfaction and maintaining stringent standards for safety and compliance, the company has established itself as a trusted partner for enterprises seeking dependable international transportation services. ITS is committed to operating in an environmentally responsible manner, minimizing environmental impact, promoting social responsibility, and ensuring economic viability.

The California Energy Commission is the state's primary energy policy and planning agency. It has seven core responsibilities: advancing state energy policy, encouraging energy efficiency, certifying thermal power plants, investing in energy innovation, developing renewable energy, transforming transportation, and preparing for energy emergencies. For more information, visit .

