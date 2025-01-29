TAB Bank Expands Lender Finance Portfolio With $12 Million Deal For Steel Capital Management

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OGDEN, Utah, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAB announces the addition of Steel Capital Management, a New York City-based finance company specializing in solutions, to its portfolio of Lender Finance clients. TAB Bank has extended a $12 million credit facility to support Steel Capital Management as they provide capital solutions to accelerate growth for Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) companies.

Steel Capital Management selected TAB Bank because of its expertise in lender finance, flexible financing structures, competitive cost of capital and scalability. The $12 million credit facility will provide Steel Capital Management with the working capital to continue scaling its business and supporting its clients.

“TAB Bank is looking forward to helping Steel Capital Management continue driving growth and innovation in the e-commerce space by providing a flexible and scalable financing structure,” said Jerry Clinton, Managing Director of Corporate Underwriting at TAB Bank.“Our ability to tailor loans to fit a company's market and unique needs demonstrates our mission-unlocking dreams with bold financial solutions that lift and empower.”

Based in New York City, Steel Capital Management was born out of the necessity to help early to mid-stage consumer brands grow by providing alternative financing options. The firm understands recurring industry problems-seasonality, stale inventory, shipping and fulfillment backlogs, and marketing channels changing how they operate-and aims to tailor its investments to address them.

“TAB Bank has been a pleasure to work with throughout the due diligence, documentation and closing process,” said Michael Hoffman, co-CEO of Steel Capital Management.“The TAB Bank team's willingness to fit our flexible financing needs demonstrated their commitment to building a long and successful partnership with Steel Capital. We're confident we've found the right partner to continue Steel's growth.”

TAB Bank is committed to empowering businesses with innovative financial solutions, including term loans, lines of credit and accounts receivable financing. By tailoring its offerings to fit each client's specific needs, TAB Bank ensures consistent cash flow and growth opportunities for small and midsize businesses nationwide.

