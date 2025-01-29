Global Cloud Services Market Is Expected To Reach Revenue Of USD 2,466.1 Bn By 2033, At 16.1% CAGR: Dimension Market Research.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Advancements and Projections in the Global Cloud Services Market: Insights, Trends, Opportunities, and Recent Developments New York, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overview The Global Cloud Services is projected to reach USD 644.5 billion in 2024 which is further anticipated to reach USD 2,466.1 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 16.1%. Cloud Services Market has turned out to be an important element in the technological world, which is gaining huge momentum with the growing adoption of cloud computing solutions among all sectors. The main services that are provided today include IaaS, SaaS, and PaaS. Scalability, flexibility, cost-effectiveness, and a lot more reasons have driven the demand for cloud services to new heights, hence changing the overall pattern and way organizations manage their IT infrastructure and operations. Click to Request Sample Report and Drive Impactful Decisions: The US Cloud Services Market The US Cloud Services Market with an estimated value of USD 210.8 billion in 2024 is projected to increase at a CAGR of 15.1% until reaching USD 747.9 billion by 2033. The rising adoption of multi-cloud strategies promotes better performance and prevents vendor lock-ins. On the edge, the integration of computing enhances the processing capability of data, especially in IoT applications. Cloud adoption has become an aftermath of digital transformation initiatives in sectors that would make cloud services integral to modern business operations. These trends underpin the dynamic evolution of the US cloud services landscape, as enterprises increasingly embrace cloud-based solutions. Important Insights

The global cloud services market is expected to grow from USD 644.5 billion in 2024 to USD 2,466.1 billion by 2033.

The US cloud services market will grow from USD 210.8 billion in 2024 to USD 747.9 billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 15.1%.

Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) will dominate, holding 44.9% of the global cloud services market share in 2024.

Asset management leads with 34.1% of the global cloud services market share in 2024.

North America will dominate the global cloud services market with a 38.9% share in 2024.

Major global cloud services providers include Alibaba, Amazon Web Services, Cisco, Dell Technologies, and Google. The global cloud services market is projected to grow at a 16.1% compound annual growth rate during the forecast period. Latest Trends

Multi-Cloud Adoption: To avoid vendor lock-in, improve flexibility, and optimize costs, more organizations are increasingly adopting multi-cloud strategies. This functionality enables enterprises to drive specific business areas with different cloud platforms for overall efficiency. Edge Computing Integration: With the advent of edge computing, the processing is done in real-time, closer to sources, hence reducing latency by a significant margin. Cloud service providers are increasingly incorporating edge solutions into their offerings to meet the growing needs their applications face, such as those brought forth by IoT. Cloud Services Market: Competitive Landscape A few major players, like Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, and Alibaba Cloud, dominate the competitive landscape of the cloud services market. These companies dominate through continuous innovation, a wide range of service offerings, and strategic partnerships. These players are keen on enhancing their platforms by embedding advanced technologies for AI and machine learning to provide comprehensive business solutions. In addition to them, smaller players are involved in specialist services for discrete industries. All this creates dynamism and encourages competition in healthy ways to bring about improvements in service and customer experience. Some of the prominent market players:

Alibaba Group Holding Limited

Amazon Web Services, Inc

Cisco Systems, Inc

Dell, Technologies Inc

Google Llc

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development Lp

International Business Machines Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Rackspace Hosting, Inc

RyohinKeikaku Co. Ltd.

Isagenix International LLC Other Key Players Transform your business approach with strategic insights from our report. Get in touch to request our brochure today at Cloud Services Market Scope

Report Highlights Details Market Size (2024) USD 644.5 Bn Forecast Value (2033) USD 2,466.1 Bn CAGR (2024-2033) 16.1% The US Market Size (2024) USD 210.8 Bn North America Revenue Share (2024) 38.9% Historical Data 2018 - 2023 Forecast Data 2024 - 2033 Base Year 2023 Estimate Year 2024 Segments Covered By Deployment, By Service, By Organization Size, By Application, By Industry Verticals Regional Coverage North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Market Analysis

Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) is projected to dominate the cloud services market in terms of scalability and cost-effectiveness. Most organizations will tap into the resources provided by IaaS because it gives access to resources on demand with minimal capital tied up in hardware. This flexibility enables business needs like large demands to happen instantaneously, and it's perfect for startups and large enterprises alike. IaaS solutions help improve operational efficiencies by smoothening the administrative burden of IT management and shifting focus towards core competencies while infrastructure needs of storage, networking, and computing are resourced from the cloud. Consequently, IaaS became an important segment of the cloud services market as a whole.

Cloud Services Market Segmentation

By Service



Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)



Primary Storage



Disaster Recovery and Backup



Archiving

Compute

Platform as a Service (PaaS)



Application Development and Platforms



Application Testing and Quality



Analytics and Reporting



Integration and Orchestration

Data Management

Software as a Service (SaaS)



Customer Relationship Management (CRM)



Enterprise Resource Management (ERM)



Human Capital Management (HCM)



Content Management



Collaboration and Productive Suites



Supply Chain Management (SCM) Others

By Deployment



Public

Private Hybrid

By Organization Size



Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) Large Enterprises

By Application



Asset Management

Customer Relationship Management (CRM)

Enterprise Resource Management (ERP)

Supply Chain Management (SCM)

Project and Portfolio Management

Business Intelligence Other Application

By Industry Verticals



BFSI

Telecommunications

IT and ITeS

Government and Public Sector

Retail and Consumer Goods

Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

Media and Entertainment

Healthcare and Life Sciences Others

Purchase the Competition Analysis Dashboard Today at

Growth Drivers



Demand for Scalability : Each organization wants scalable cloud solutions that meet fluctuating demands-particularly e-commerce-related industries, which experience sudden and extreme changes in demand. Cloud services smoothly provide the scaling of resources without any hassle. Digital Transformation Initiatives: The digital transformation occurring in most organizations includes an adaptation towards the deployment of cloud solutions to help upgrade infrastructure and strengthen operational efficiency. It, in turn, allows for better integration with AI, IoT, and machine learning technologies, which is a growth driver.

Restraints



Security and Compliance Concerns: Organizations have different data security and regulatory compliance issues in rather critical verticals like healthcare. Thus, these may reduce the rate of cloud adoption within that particular sector. Legacy Infrastructure: Most organizations are still using old IT systems that make migration to the cloud pretty complicated. Moving from legacy systems to cloud environments requires huge investments in time, resources, and money and hence could be a hindrance to growth...

Growth Opportunities



Cloud Adoption in Emerging Markets: Growth in cloud services will be very promising in several emerging markets, especially the ones from Asia-Pacific and Africa. This would be encouraged by the modernization of IT infrastructure in these regions, along with their intent to leverage cost-effective options in meeting their growing needs. Cloud-Native Application Development : The shift to cloud-native applications, comprising microservices and containerization, presents new opportunities to the providers of cloud services. Thus, this trend nurtures agile application development that is optimized for the cloud.

Click to Request Sample Report and Drive Impactful Decisions at

Regional Analysis

North America is projected to dominate the cloud services market with 38.9% of the market share in 2024. The dominance of North America in the cloud services market is linked to infrastructural reasons, such as advanced technology and also hosting prominent cloud service providers.

The region sees high adoption of cloud solutions in industries due to the scalability, flexibility, and cost optimization required for businesses in the region. Besides, huge investments in digital transformation initiatives coupled with an active startup ecosystem are expected to add to growth. Entering into the cloud services market, which is inherently powered by innovation and adoption of technologies, having a truly enabling regulatory environment, places North America at the very front of the global cloud services landscape.

By Region

North America



The U.S. Canada

Europe



Germany

The U.K.

France

Italy

Russia

Spain

Benelux

Nordic Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific



China

Japan

South Korea

India

ANZ

ASEAN Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America



Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Colombia Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Israel

Egypt Rest of MEA

Recent Developments in the Cloud Services Market



September 2024: Amazon Web Services (AWS) launched an AI security tool that identifies vulnerabilities and provides real-time solutions for cloud protection.

August 2024: Microsoft Azure expanded hybrid cloud capabilities by acquiring Nutanix, enhancing its presence in the enterprise cloud solutions market.

July 2024: Google Cloud introduced advanced edge computing solutions, reducing latency and improving real-time IoT data processing for manufacturing and healthcare.

June 2024: Alibaba Cloud partnered with Huawei to enhance cloud infrastructure in Asia-Pacific, offering scalable and secure solutions for SMEs.

May 2024: IBM Cloud collaborated with Red Hat to deliver hybrid cloud solutions, helping enterprises modernize IT infrastructure and accelerate transformation. April 2024: Oracle Cloud introduced data sovereignty features, ensuring compliance with local regulations for data storage and processing in privacy-sensitive regions.

Discover additional reports tailored to your industry needs.

The Global Application Security Market is expected to be valued at USD 9.6 billion by the end of 2024 and is further anticipated to grow to a market value of USD 47.3 billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 19.4%.

The Global LoRa and LoRaWAN IoT Market size is expected to reach a market value of USD 11.2 billion in 2024 which is further anticipated to reach a value of USD 183.9 billion in 2033 at a CAGR of 36.5%.

The Global BioHacking Market is expected to reach a value of USD 30.3 billion by the end of 2024, and it is further anticipated to reach a market value of USD 159.1 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 20.2%.

The global virtual data room market size is expected to reach a market value of USD 3.3 billion in 2024 which is further expected to grow and reach a value of USD 16.9 billion in 2033 at a CAGR of 20.0%.

The Global No-Code AI Platform Market size is projected to be valued at USD 4.7 billion by the end of 2024 which is further forecasted to reach a value of USD 82.6 billion in 2033 at a CAGR of 37.5%.

Global Natural Language Generation Market is expected to value USD 3.5 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to grow to USD 25.1 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 24.5%.

The Global Data Annotation and Labelling Market size is expected to reach a value of USD 2,072.2 million in 2024 , and it is further anticipated to reach a market value of USD 29,584.2 million by 2033 at a CAGR of 34.4%.

The Global Digital Storage Devices Market size is expected to be valued at USD 4.5 billion by the end of 2024 which is further projected to grow and reach USD 14.0 billion in 2033 at a CAGR of 13.4%.

The Global Natural Language Understanding (NLU) Market size is expected to reach a value of USD 22.6 billion in 2024, and it is further anticipated to reach a market value of USD 286.6 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 32.6%.

The Global RPA and Hyperautomation Market size is expected to hold a market value of USD 15.0 billion in 2024 and is projected to show subsequent growth with a market value of USD 103.3 billion by the end of 2033 at a CAGR of 23.9%.

About Dimension Market Research (DMR):

Dimension Market Research (DMR) is a market research and consulting firm based in India & US, with its headquarters located in the USA (New York). The company believes in providing the best and most valuable data to its customers using the best resources analysts work, to create unmatchable insights into the industries, and markets while offering in-depth results of over 30 industries, and all major regions across the world. We also believe that our clients don't always want what they see, so we provide customized reports as well, as per their specific requirements to create the best possible outcomes for them and enhance their business through our data and insights in every possible way.

CONTACT: Contact Data Website - Email- ... Call us- +1 732 369 9777, +91 88267 74855