High Fructose Corn Syrup (HFCS) Market Projected To Surpass US$10.240 Billion By 2030

High Fructose Corn Syrup (HFCS) Market

The High Fructose Corn Syrup (HFCS) is estimated at US$9.558 billion in 2025, and will grow at a CAGR of 5.07% to reach US$10.240 billion by 2030.

- AnalystNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A new analysis report on the global high fructose corn syrup (HFCS) market , which is forecasted between 2025 and 2030, has been published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence.HFCS is one of the most versatile products on the market. It maintains color and quality while enhancing the flavor and taste of various food and beverage products. It is affordable and readily available. The average price of HFCS is less than that of other sweeteners like glucose. According to an NECG study, HFCS in soft drinks costs half as much as sugar sweeteners. This enables food and beverage firms to improve earnings or invest in product development. Companies compete with one another to produce and enhance the quality of their products, investing large resources in invention, development, and patenting.As per the report, the global high fructose corn syrup (HFCS) market is anticipated to develop considerably.The increasing global food and beverage sector has increased demand for high fructose corn syrup (HFCS). The most prevalent types of HFCS include 42% or 55% fructose . These are known in the industry as HFCS 42 and HFCS 55. HFCS 42 is mostly used in processed meals, cereals, baked products, and some drinks. HFCS 55 is largely utilized in soft drinks. The global rise of the food and beverage industry has led to an increase in the use of sweeteners such as HFCS.View a sample of the report:Based on type, the high fructose corn syrup (HFCS) market is divided into HFCS 42, HFCS 55, and Others. HFCS 42 accounts for the higher usage of processed foods, cereal, breakfast, and biscuits. HFCS 55 also has a stronger application in beverages, especially in soft drinks on account of sweetness.By application, the market is segmented into food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, animal feed, and others. HFCS is used as a sweetener primarily in soft drinks, processed foods, baked goods, and confectionery. Other important segments include pharmaceuticals, where HFCS is used to a limited extent as a sweetener and excipient in some formulations, and animal feed, used as a sweetener and source of energy. Others comprise several niche applications, including industrial processes and chemical products.Based on the distribution channel the high fructose corn syrup (HFCS) market is bifurcated into online and offline. Offline channels are supermarkets, grocery stores, convenience stores, and other physical retail outlets. Online channels include e-commerce platforms, online marketplaces, and direct-to-consumer sales through manufacturers' websites, which are increasingly important for their convenience and accessibility to a broader customer base.Geographically, the Asia Pacific region is expected to see notable growth, propelled by expansion in the food and beverage sector. According to the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), India is the most populous country in the world. The growing consumption of food is projected to reach USD 1.2 trillion by 2025-26, driven by urbanization and changing consumption patterns. The market size of the food processing sector in India is estimated to reach USD 1,274 billion by 2027. China is also witnessing strong growth in its food processing industry, with the value of food production growing by 2.9 percent in 2023. The demand for food ingredients in China will remain strong due to the processing industry.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the global high fructose corn syrup (HFCS) market that have been covered are Cargill, Incorporated, Roquette, and Sanofi Ingredient among others.This report segments the global high fructose corn syrup (HFCS) market on the following basis:.By TypeoHFCS 42oHFCS 55oOthers.By ApplicationoFood and BeveragesoPharmaceuticalsoAnimal FeedoOthers.By Distribution ChanneloOfflineoOnline.By Geography.North AmericaoUSAoCanadaoMexico.South AmericaoBraziloArgentinaoOthers.EuropeoUnited KingdomoGermanyoFranceoItalyoSpainoOthers.Middle East and AfricaoSaudi ArabiaoUAEoIsraeloOthers.Asia PacificoChinaoIndiaoJapanoSouth KoreaoTaiwanoThailandoIndonesiaoOthers.Companies ProfiledoJapan Corn Starch Co., Ltd.oArcher Daniels Midland CompanyoCargill, IncorporatedoTate & Lyle PLCoShowa Sangyo Co., Ltd.oCOFCOoIngredion IncorporatedoRoquetteoSanofi IngredientReasons for Buying this Report:-.Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, and other sub-segments..Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy..Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments..Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decisions to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment..Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.What do Businesses use our Reports for?Industry and Market Insights, Opportunity Assessment, Product Demand Forecasting, Market Entry Strategy, Geographical Expansion, Capital Investment Decisions, Regulatory Framework & Implications, New Product Development, Competitive IntelligenceReport Coverage:.Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030.Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis.Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis.Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries.Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)Explore More Reports:.Rice Syrup Market:.Maple Syrup Market:.Cornmeal Market:About UsKnowledge Sourcing Intelligence (KSI) is a market research and intelligence provider that uses a combination of quantitative and qualitative research techniques to deliver comprehensive, in-depth insights to clients. Our approach to market research is centered around the concept of 'Knowledge Sourcing' - the process of gathering data and insights from multiple sources to create a comprehensive and well-rounded picture of the market. KSI's core services include market intelligence, competitive intelligence, customer intelligence, and product intelligence. KSI's approach to market research is designed to help clients make informed decisions, identify opportunities, and gain a better understanding of their target markets. By using a combination of primary and secondary research techniques, we provide clients with detailed insights into current market trends, customer profiles, competitor analysis, and product performance. KSI's market research and intelligence services enable clients to make informed decisions, develop strategic plans, and identify areas of opportunity.

