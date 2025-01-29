Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH On The Brink As It Plunges Towards $3,000

(MENAFN- Breaking) Cryptocurrency expert Max has recently highlighted a critical juncture for 's price, a juncture that could set the course for its future developments. Max emphasized that is currently facing what he described as a 'make or break' moment and pointed out that failure to complete a specific pattern might lead to a bearish trend.

Ethereum's Price at a Crossroads Following Recent Dip Below $3,000

In a recent update , Max noted that Ethereum 's price is now at a crucial point following a decline to approximately $3,000. The expert expressed concern that if ETH does not successfully execute its well-known“ultra-scary 3 drive into the lows” pattern and receive a miraculous rescue, there could be tough times ahead, potentially leading to a further downtrend .

Max further elaborated on the situation by pointing out the lack of substantial support beneath Ethereum 's current price level, as illustrated in his chart analysis. The chart indicated that if ETH falls below $3,000, the next crucial support level would be around $2,400, suggesting a possible drop to this level if the psychological support at $3,000 falters.







Max also outlined a worst-case scenario for Ethereum , mentioning the likelihood of a downturn if ETH were to breach the $2,800 level, coinciding with a potential sharp decline in Bitcoin's price to $95,000. In such a case, Max emphasized the need for an immediate response from Ethereum to counter any negative sentiment among investors.

Despite these challenges, Max remains optimistic about Ethereum 's future, indicating his decision to hold onto his existing ETH holdings. Moreover, significant players in the crypto market, often referred to as whales, have been observed accumulating Ethereum in recent days, reflecting confidence in the asset's potential. Notably, Ethereum 's transaction volume surged by over 200% in just 24 hours, signaling increased activity among these influential market participants.

Potential Scenarios for Ethereum's Price Movement

A different crypto analyst, Wolf, shared insights on Ethereum 's price trajectory, suggesting that the current suppression of ETH 's value may pave the way for substantial accumulation by major stakeholders. Wolf projected a breakout for Ethereum towards the significant psychological barrier at $4,000 by the end of February.

Looking ahead, Wolf forecasted a bullish trend for Ethereum throughout March, envisioning a climb from $4,000 to $5,000 within days. The analyst further anticipated a surge to $6,500 by early April, followed by a brief correction period lasting two to three weeks before ETH potentially reaches levels between $9,500 and $10,000.

As of the latest data, Ethereum is trading at around $3,100, showing a modest decline of nearly 2% in the past 24 hours, according to information from CoinMarketCap .

