Ecological Overhaul Of Swiss Economy Faces Ballot Box Defeat, Poll Finds

A majority of Swiss voters both at home and abroad are set to reject the“environmental responsibility initiative” on February 9, according to a new survey.
The youth wing of the Green Party, the Young Greens, who demand rules to make the Swiss economy respect the planet's ecological limits, is facing clear defeat as opposition to their idea picks up steam.
Less than two weeks before vote day, 61% of the electorate is now against the idea, according to the second survey by the gfs research institute on behalf of the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (SBC), swissinfo's parent company. The no camp has gained 12 percentage points in a month; just 37% of respondents are in favour of the idea, with 2% still undecided.
Swiss voters abroad, usually more keen on environmental reform than their Swiss-based compatriots, are also unenthused: 57% oppose the proposal, 42% back it, and 1% are undecided.
Opinions on the initiative are divided along classic lines for such environmental themes, gfs says. Voters close to the Green Party, the left-wing Social Democrats and the centrist Liberal Greens back the idea, while those from all other parties reject it.
A certain schism is seen within the Liberal Greens: while grassroots voters are leaning towards supporting the initiative, the official party line is to vote no.
