FLEX REPORTS THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2025 RESULTS

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX ) today announced results for its third quarter ended December 31, 2024.

Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Highlights:



Net Sales: $6.6 billion

GAAP Operating Income: $334 million

Adjusted Operating Income: $399 million

GAAP Net Income attributable to Flex Ltd: $263 million

Adjusted Net Income attributable to Flex Ltd: $304 million

GAAP Per Share: $0.67 Adjusted Earnings Per Share: $0.77

An explanation and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures is presented in Schedules II and V attached to this press release.

"We achieved a very strong Q3, delivering another quarter of record adjusted operating margin and EPS," said Revathi Advaithi, CEO of Flex. "Our consistent margin expansion is coming from improving mix and efficiency in every business unit across Flex."

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2025 Guidance



Revenue: $6.0 billion to $6.4 billion

GAAP Operating Income: $286 million to $326 million

Adjusted Operating Income: $360 million to $400 million

GAAP EPS: $0.48 to $0.56 Adjusted EPS: $0.65 to $0.73 which excludes $0.08 for stock-based compensation expense, $0.05 for restructuring charges and $0.04 for intangible amortization.

Fiscal Year 2025 Guidance Updated - Total Flex



Revenue: $25.4 billion to $25.8 billion

GAAP EPS: $2.02 to $2.10 Adjusted EPS: $2.57 to $2.65 which excludes $0.28 for stock-based compensation expense, $0.15 for intangible amortization and $0.12 for restructuring charges and others.

About Flex

Flex (Reg. No. 199002645H) is the manufacturing partner of choice that helps a diverse customer base design and build products that improve the world. Through the collective strength of a global workforce across 30 countries and responsible, sustainable operations, Flex delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets.

